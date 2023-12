DHHR to Distribute Overdose Equipment to West Virginia EMS Agencies

Gov. Jim Justice today announced the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) will provide equipment to EMS agencies across the state to support overdose response.

Through $1.5 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action program, OEMS has purchased syringes, atomizers, gloves, sharps containers, face shields, and other equipment to support West Virginia EMS agencies.