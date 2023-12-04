Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,465 in the last 365 days.

DHHR to Distribute Overdose Equipment to West Virginia EMS Agencies

Gov. Jim Justice today announced the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) will provide equipment to EMS agencies across the state to support overdose response.

Through $1.5 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action program, OEMS has purchased syringes, atomizers, gloves, sharps containers, face shields, and other equipment to support West Virginia EMS agencies.

unnamed (1).png

“First responders are working on a daily basis to save lives impacted by the substance use disorder epidemic,” said Jody Ratliff, OEMS Director. “We believe this overdose equipment will make a difference and are happy to support the incredible efforts of EMS agencies statewide.”

Plans are being finalized to distribute the supplies to agencies.

For more information about OEMS, visit wvoems.org. To view and apply for careers in the public health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx. ​West Virginians seeking information on EMS careers in West Virginia are encouraged to visit emswv.com to learn about Gov. Jim Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative.

You just read:

DHHR to Distribute Overdose Equipment to West Virginia EMS Agencies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more