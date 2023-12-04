Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: December 04, 2023 New York State Department of Transportation to Host Open House and Public Hearing on Proposed Saratoga County Roundabout State Route 29 Intersection Enhancements to be Presented In-Person on December 18, Online on December 19 The New York State Department of Transportation is scheduled to host an open house and public hearing on Monday, Dec. 18 regarding a proposed roundabout to enhance safety and mobility at the intersection of State Route 29 (Washington Street), Rowland Street (Saratoga County Route 47) and Petrified Sea Gardens Road in the Town of Milton, Saratoga County. Department engineers will be on hand at the Town of Milton Community Center at 310 Northline Road in Ballston Spa from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to answer any questions in an open house format about the proposed project. A formal public hearing will follow the open house at 6:30 p.m. The Department is also hosting an online public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The link to this public hearing is available on the website for this project, at www.dot.ny.gov/NY29andRowlandStreet. The Department is proposing a single-lane roundabout to enhance safety and boost mobility for all users at this location, just west of the border with the City of Saratoga Springs. The intersection provides important access to and from the Spa City for residents and visitors alike. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. They also contribute to aesthetically pleasing landscapes. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video: https://youtu.be/xcxnCngm7E4?si=3H2IG9-vYq3wXzxr To submit written comments please contact Joseph Felice Jr., P.E., Project Manager, New York State Department of Transportation, Region 1 Design, 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232; or email: joseph.felice@dot.ny.gov; or call (518) 485-9110. If a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting please contact our office. The facility is accessible. For more information about study and its purpose and need, please visit https://www.dot.ny.gov/NY29andRowlandStreet.