Discussions of the Two New Bruce Piasecki Books on Wealth and Social Needs Over Zoom or at Caffe Lena Live

Bruce Piasecki Books Like Tom Wolfe's Bonfire and Dante's Divine Comedy Bruce Piasecki's new Book

Caffee Lena is where Bob Dylan started. It is the first and longest lasting folk and storytelling stage in America, a proper place for Bruce Piasecki Jan 18

Bruce Piasecki has studied the genus Chief Executive Officer the way that Nabokov studient butterfliers. Come join Piasecki, always an engaging and informative speaker, by Zoom or Live this January 18” — Paul Grondahl, Executive Director, New York State Writer's Institute