Discussions of the Two New Bruce Piasecki Books on Wealth and Social Needs Over Zoom or at Caffe Lena Live
Caffee Lena is where Bob Dylan started. It is the first and longest lasting folk and storytelling stage in America, a proper place for Bruce Piasecki Jan 18
Bruce Piasecki has studied the genus Chief Executive Officer the way that Nabokov studient butterfliers. Come join Piasecki, always an engaging and informative speaker, by Zoom or Live this January 18”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement and Save the Date
— Paul Grondahl, Executive Director, New York State Writer's Institute
On January 18, Bruce Piasecki is joined by Jazz Guitarist and famous Canadian change management executive Gordon Lambert. This is their return in 2024 to the stage of Caffe Lena. Available by ZOOM at www.caffelena.org this month to save your view/seat.
This is a return trip to this folklore stage of legend, adding several new participant segments and audiences. To date, several dozen University subscribers are attending from Mia Funk's One Planet Podcast series. Several past CEOs and client of Bruce Piasecki's firm are enrolled from Bruce Piasecki's ongoing Corporate Affiliates "Achieving Results in Business and Society" workshop series, from member like bp, Merck, Walgreens, AEP and Minnesota Power. These enrolled audiences share a common interest: how to compete reliabily in a time of carbon and capital constraints.
To get a sense of Piasecki's book and its reach to the younger readers please visit the new sportive webpage that sums up the competitive principles of his career at www.thedoingmorewithlessguy.com.
Their prior performance from last year is now available free on Caffee Lena TV and also posted now on You Tube under the name Bruce Piasecki. They will be expanding into new domains in this January event, with more participation from the Zoom audience thru a deal with WHOVA.
Caffe Lena is working again with One Planet Podcast and Mia Funk of Paris and Ireland to make this performance globally available. The deadline to enroll on the Caffe Lena is January 10. Early enrollments this month get you the book mailed. Early enrollments enable LIVE questions during the event. WHOVA will establish starting December 10 thru 3 months after this event an image and bio based networking exchange of the participants on the subjects of climate competitiveness and wealth creation--the themes of the book under discussions form www.Rodinbooks.com by Bruce Piasecki
Contact Awards@ahcgroup.com if you want other links to Piasecki TV and Radio media on prior books of his, or join the new author pages at www.brucepiasecki.com.
This live performance goes from 930AM Eastern time until 1130 Eastern on January 18. Later it will be recorded at Caffe Lena TV, the Mia Funk One Planet Podcast series or on Caffe Lena.
Caffe Lena notes that several CEOS, several board members, and a distinct set of accomplished writers and performers have enrolled to date. These early enrollments are coming thru the new book pages designed by Charlene Sophie at www.wealthandclimatecompetitiveness.net. Visit that page to witness the 18 passage from the new Rodin Press bookthe, along with some feeds on the annotated bibliography on climate and wealth provided by ESQ Ira Feldman, founder of Climate Adaptation.org.
Biography of Hosts
Sarah Craig is the CEO of Caffe Lena. She and her new generation concert and social communications head Reese Fulmer will help faciliate this several hundred leader discussion, which may include Bruce's agent Arthru Klebanoff, who owns the agency www.scottmeredith.com. His primary book publicist Josh Schwartz, the CEO of PubVendo will also magnify these inputs and discussions. With your perfmissions, Josh may join the event questions/and Bruce's comments in response in a series of internet planned video placements on the themes of the new book during the next seven month book tour.
How to get an advance copy before the January 20 book release date? With a 90 dollar donation at the Caffee Lena enrollment page, two advance copies of the book will be mailed to you by the Creative Force Foundation, a non profit educational outlet for young writer awards. The donations are shared with Caffe Lena.
BIOGRAPHY of KEY PARTICIPANTS
Bruce is the founder the change management firm, www.ahcgroup.com, and the author of many books, including the New York Times and USA Today bestseller Doing More with Less: A New Way to Wealth. This performance matures the themes of his corporate work and lifelong investigation into how best to bring a responsible set of business leaders to address and to compete on social needs. Piasecki worked with Toyota on their hybrid power train efficiency upgrades at the end of last century, and thru the first few generations of the Prius car series. Piasecki also worked on the Corporate Social Responsiblity staff and programs when the European giant Alliance Boots purchased Walgreens, and for seven years ran their integration and CSR forums internally. In the last 5 years Piasecki has advised giants like Merck and bp on carbon competition.
Gordon Lambert is the former senior executive at SUNCOR ENERGY, www.suncor.com. Gord Lambert built the 12 companny innovation alliance called COSIA. This friend of Bruce is joined by Gabe Wing, the current new generation global Sustainabilty Head for the fine furnature outfit HERMAN MILLER, www.hermanmiller.com. This makes the January 18 event intergenerational, from Mia Funk's students to mid range executives and living legends like Gord and Bill Novelli, all involved in the creation of Piasecki's book.
In addition, the Caffe Lena January 18 sessions begins Piasecki's seven month long book launch on Wealth and Climate themes.
Each month after January 18, this new book is presented before the media and in a set of distinguished stages from Trammell Crowe's Earth X event in Dallas in April to what Mark Twain called the "Ace of Clubs" The Lotos Club in March. Contact Bruce@ahcgroup.com with a copy to Awards@ahcgroup.com if you wish his author to visit your town for a media event or talk, especially during his visits to Miami, Key West, Washington DC and Manhattan.
Brief Summary of Media Hits on this 22nd book by Piasecki
Wealth and Climate Competitiveness is the new feature title at www.Rodinbooks.com. In advance of release it has been featured at the Jesse Edwards podcast series under Bruce Piasecki on www.newsweek.com. The book is attracting political attention as well, from Piasecki's prior decades of work in government, starting with Al Gore's White House Council on Environmental Technology. Look for the Republican response at www.RepublicEn.org. Find early European discussion on the themes of this book at Mia Funk's Paris based One Planet Podcast series
Dr. Bruce Piasecki
Creative Force Foundation Awards
+1 518-495-8810
bruce@ahcgroup.com