A New book on Wealth and Climate Competitiveness explores the diabling prejudices that prevent competitive actions
Using the 700 year old tale of Robin Hood in surprising ways, explore the five prevailing prejudices mishaping society regarding wealth and climate solutions.
Having worked with Bruce Piasecki for almost a decade, this book explains his motivation and passion for social justice in an increasingly polarized world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Piasecki has worked for nearly forty years on a set of sensitive public issues regarding energy innovation and climate change for both governments and select businesses. Prior to the release of this new career summary book, the author has been selected to several Corporate Boards of Directors to explore with them the implications of the Inflation Reduction Act, and other global developments in policy and technology regarding climate and wealth. This new book explores the four related elements of responding to climate change: investment markets, technology, policy, and corporate strategies.
— Dominic Emergy, former chief of staff bp
In short, this www.RodinPress. com book helps the reader discover this new century's principles of competition regarding the climate crisis and wealth creation. Each nation, each citizen and family now not only suffer the consequences of severe weather, and flooding, but we also now compete in this carbon and capital constrained world. The endorsements listed below help explain how the paths forward are described/and explored in a short narrative format of eighteen related passages on the central themes.
BIOGRAPHY OF AUTHOR
Bruce Piasecki served in the White House on Environmental Technology during the first Al Gore and Clinton administration, an ongoing council chaired by Vice President Al Gore. Working with teams of lawyers, former executives, and change agents, Piasecki founded his firm the AHC Group Inc in 1981.
Piasecki has since worked as a change management agent for several of the global six firms featured in this book, using Trane Technologies to show their competitive advantage in building sciences, transporation of foods and vacines.
This short manifesto sums up lived experiences of many leaders in his workshops in a easy to digest passages, each designed to activate the reader with paths forward, each conceived around a prejudice and a way out to solutions. Since his first Simon and Schuster book in 1990, Piasecki and his team have run twice a year a series of leadership workshops, now involving over 3200 leaders. They do this in sets of less than 60 leaders per session, deliberately, to create a sanctuary of sharing. Much of this new book derives from this direct leadership experiences. More on workshops at www.ahcgroup.com
Ask Arthur Klepanoff below for an advance copy of the bibliography. This is in the book and webpage proved by the attorney Ira Feldman, founder of Climate Adaptation, and a long term leader in regulatory reform and legislative action.
The author of this bibliography also encouraged the author to post for free updated bibliographies at www.wealthandclimatecompetitiveness.net. The book will be in bookstores and libraries by the end of this year, yet reviewers and commentators can request from the publisher at Rodin Press the completed and designed book now.
WHAT ARE OTHERS SAYING ABOUT THIS RODIN BOOK
Some early endorsements noted on the back cover of this book include:
1. "Piasecki is a master storyteller of both history and personal insight. Informative. Persuasive. Delightful--this is a great tale rendered in personal narrative like a Henry David Thoreau and Piasecki's heroes Churchil and Orwell." --KEN STRASSNER, Boards member and former Senior Executive at Kimberly Clark.
2. "As in his prior books, we can hear the nascent tales of today becoming the truisms of tormorrow in this highly charged book." --Dominic Emergy, former chief of staff of bp, and now Board member of several clean energy start ups.
3. Piasecki challenges you to grasp a broad array of hisotry and literature in compelling prose deisgned for global translation. Hew il challenge you to change in ways you had not considered yet."--Ira Feldman, attorney and founder of Adaptation Leader
4. Bruce Piasecki offers a dramatically engaging manual and a new gernation manifestor for the ages. He here inherits the next steps of Peter Drucker."--Darryl V. Poole, accountant, CEO newsletter founder, and cultural historian
5. In Wealth and Climate Competitivness, Bruce Piasecki helps us discern and respond to prejudices regarding wealth, the commonwealth, and the purpose of human life in the context of integral ecology. I recommend this book most highly." --Lester A. Myers, attorney, accountant, Georgetown University
You can reach the author's outreach team at Awards@ahcgroup.com directly this or next months before release at the end of this fiscal year.
After a national press club briefing this June, the book is attracting pre-publication attention. Thus, the publisher offered advance designed copies since September.
Updated posted endorsements can be found at the Simon and Schuster portal now used by all libraries and book stores. For an advance examination copy for your posting of comments on Amazon or in your social media networks, contact:
Arthur Klebanoff I Publisher
p. (917) 685 1064
www.rodinbooks.com
AKLEBANOFF@RODINBOOKS.COM
See his agency, www.scottmeredith.com at Aklebanoff@scottmeredith.com for context of other authors in this series like Michael Bloomberg and Senator Bill Bradley.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
1. To get a sense of the competitive fundamental principles behind this book visit the webpage www.thedoingmorewithlessguy.com.
2. To see updated information each month on the climate crisis and this book see www.wealthandclimatecompetitiveness.net.
This Wealth and Climate book ends with a seven page reflection by the former CEO of AARP, Bill Novelli, on the dynamics and purpose of Piasecki's career as business owner, social impact strategist and writer. Novelli, the founder of Porter Novelli, has written Good Business by John Hopkins Press.
3. See the author's page, recently updated by Scott Meredith agency, at www.brucepiasecki.com for context of his work and books.
