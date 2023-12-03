Submit Release
Pacific Partnership 24-1 Departs Solomon Islands

SOLOMON ISLANDS - Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP24-1) concluded 14 days of medical, humanitarian and disaster response, engineering, and host nation outreach efforts in the Solomon Islands closing out its second mission stop Dec. 3.

 


U.S. Navy Sailors provide care to and counsel local residents during a community health engagement at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Dec. 2, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

