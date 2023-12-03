Pacific Partnership 24-1 Departs Solomon Islands

SOLOMON ISLANDS - Pacific Partnership 24-1 (PP24-1) concluded 14 days of medical, humanitarian and disaster response, engineering, and host nation outreach efforts in the Solomon Islands closing out its second mission stop Dec. 3.
