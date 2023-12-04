Utah Veterans Business Resource Center announces monthly networking events for Veteran entrepreneurs and business owners

Sandy, UT — The Utah Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC), with support from the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) and American United Federal Union, is excited to announce a series of monthly networking events designed to support and showcase veteran-owned businesses in the community. These events, hosted at The Mill Entrepreneurship Center located at 9690 South 300 West, Room 101, Sandy, UT 84070, will provide a platform for veterans to connect, share their business endeavors, and gain exposure.

One of the unique features of these networking events is the opportunity for veteran entrepreneurs to feature their businesses at no cost. Participants will have the chance to present their businesses to attendees and will be provided with a display table to share information, promotional materials, and more. This initiative aims to celebrate and promote the outstanding contributions of veteran-owned businesses in Utah. These events will also highlight the importance of the Utah Veterans Business Registry, a valuable resource for connecting veteran-owned businesses with customers across the state.

"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for veteran entrepreneurs to shine a spotlight on their businesses,” said Becky Guertler, VBRC Manager. “We believe that every veteran-owned business is a testament to the skills, leadership, and commitment forged through military service, and these networking events will help provide the exposure and recognition they rightfully deserve within our community.”