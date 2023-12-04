Carrier Air Wing TWO Holds Change of Command

Scott successfully completed his command tour, which included being the first Carrier Air Wing to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms that predominantly represent the “Air Wing of the Future.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the Commander of CVW-2 over the last 18 months,” Scott told CVW-2 Sailors before changing command. “The dedicated men and women that make up this air wing are the finest group of dedicated professionals with whom I have ever had the pleasure to serve. I cannot thank them enough for the positive attitudes they exhibit day in and day out, even when the going gets tough. I am truly going to miss being here.”

During Scott’s three-year tour, the Sailors of CVW-2 completed an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted over 86,000 total flight hours across nine flying squadrons, and culminated through qualification and a successful underway on its current deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It is a bittersweet feeling to know my time as CAG has come to an end. It has gone by so fast, but been so rewarding,” Scott recollected his time as CVW-2 commander. “While flying has always been my first love, it is the courageous men and women of the Air Wing that I will miss the most. Their dedication and ‘can-do’ attitudes are absolutely infectious; there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

“I wish them continued success as they sail on under the leadership of Capt. Myers who I am thrilled to hand over the reins of CVW-2,” Scott continued. “Having been my right hand man for the last 18 months as the Deputy Commander, I cannot fathom a finer officer and aviator to lead this amazing organization. Under his leadership and guidance, I have no doubt that CVW-2 will only continue to thrive and grow. The Air Wing of the Future is here, and he will lead it on to victory.”

Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, presided over the ceremony.

“It has been my honor to work with you Capt. Scott, as I saw your team meet the challenges of precision execution of carrier flight operations day in and day out,” said Sardiello. “You demonstrated unmatched leadership and it is clear that the Air Wing's world class performance is a direct reflection of your dedication to duty. Your tenure as the commander of one of the most combat credible, and ready Carrier Air Wings in the Fleet is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork of you and everyone on that team of teams.”

Scott was awarded the Legion of Merit for his superior accomplishments and will report to the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

A time-honored naval tradition, the change of command ceremony allows the aircrew to formally acknowledge the passing of command from the current commander to the next.

“I want to personally thank Capt. Scott for his leadership over the last three years,” said Capt. Timothy Myers. “As his deputy, I benefited from his mentorship and personal example. There is no doubt in my mind that I am better prepared to Command Carrier Air Wing TWO because of Capt. Scott's leadership.”

Capt. Myers takes command of Carrier Air Wing TWO after serving as commanding officer of both TOPGUN and STRIKE at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, and commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000 and has completed over 3,800 flight hours in his career.

“I am honored and humbled to take command of Carrier Air Wing TWO, and am confident we are at the pinnacle of mission readiness as we continue our operations in the Western Pacific,” Myers added. “The Advanced Air Wing brings a plethora of unique advanced capabilities to theater, and together with our teammates in Carrier Strike Group 1, we stand ready as a tangible reflection of America's commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

CVW-2 is assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 and embarked aboard flagship USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). It consists of nine squadrons flying F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, CMV-22 Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks. CVW-2 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific.

Carrier Air Wing TWO’s home station is Naval Air Station Lemoore. For more information, visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/Carrier-Air-Wing-CVW-2/

For more information about Air Wing of the Future, contact Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet public affairs.