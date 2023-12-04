Alina Kharysava

Alina is a young politician, she is now completing her studies as a political scientist at the Technical University of Munich. In addition to the university, she took part in many educational programs in Europe. She created organisations to help refugees in Munich, as well as an NGO promoting gender equality in Belarus. Currently, Alina is actively involved in political life, promoting democracy, human rights and inclusion. She heads international policy areas at the Youth Advisory Council of the US Embassy, the Coordination Council of Belarus, and the Belarusian Student Association.