Cynergy Technology Honored with 2023 Partner of the Year Award
Cynergy Technology is the first recipient of Scinary Cybersecurity’s honor.TYLER & LONGVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynergy Technology, a leading provider of IT support and technology consulting services, is pleased to accept cybersecurity partner Scinary Cybersecurity’s inaugural 2023 Partner of the Year award. This acknowledgment recognizes Cynergy Technology's dedication to providing valuable IT services and solutions to its customers.
“Cynergy’s dedication to their customers, along with the excellent technology team that Cynergy has assembled, has made it an absolute joy to be a part of. In addition, I personally have learned a lot from you and your team, and that knowledge has helped Scinary grow as a company. This is just a small token of our gratitude for being a true leader in the managed technology services industry, and we at Scinary could not be prouder to be associated with Cynergy Technologies,” says Scinary Cybersecurity Managing Partner and CEO Richard Martin.
Founded in 2015, Scinary Cybersecurity is a full-service cybersecurity firm focusing on small and midsized government entities. Serving clients in multiple states, Scinary Cybersecurity provides quality services and solutions to suit each organization’s needs. Their mission is to “Serve and Defend Those Who Serve and Defend Others.” Scinary Cybersecurity is steadfastly committed to helping organizations and individuals who have been overlooked and underserved due to limited resources.
Cynergy Technology is proud to be honored for its unwavering dedication to providing outstanding IT solutions and services to its valued customers.
About the Company:
Cynergy Technology is a full-service IT consultancy specializing in innovative and customized solutions. They have over forty-two years of experience developing solutions for both public and private sector clients. Like a general contractor in the construction industry, their dedicated team of professionals creates a one-stop experience, combining local and global resources into effective, efficient solutions. Cynergy Technology’s IT experts work closely with each client to understand their needs and provide them with a technology environment to propel their organization and create new opportunities to scale business.
