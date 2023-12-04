Governor's Mansion Christmas Open House Scheduled for December 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, December 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Governor's Mansion. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be present to greet guests, harpist Nina Brooks will provide entertainment, and light refreshments, including hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes, will be served. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

The first family asks that open-house guests consider bringing cat or dog food, litter, or toys to be donated to the Pawmetto Lifeline. The donations will be accepted at the entrance to the Governor's Mansion.

The Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor's Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, began decorating this week when the Governor's Mansion received Christmas trees from Price's Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington, S.C., and poinsettias from the Lexington Technology Center's chapter of Future Farmers of America — all of which will be on display during the open house.

A gingerbread house replicating the South Carolina State House will also be on display.

The wreaths and bows within the Mansion Complex are made and hung by the Horticulture Division of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Regular docent-guided Christmas tours will be held on Dec. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00 AM. The tours are free of charge, but reservations are required. Anyone interested in scheduling a tour should call 803-737-1710 or book online at scgovernorsmansion.org.