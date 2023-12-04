Free Counselling for Children and Youth Launched at Second Regina Location

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2023

Catholic Family Services Regina is the newest organization to offer free, rapid access counselling to children and youth and their caregivers. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Service Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Today's expansion of rapid counselling to children, youth and their caregivers is such an important step to address the mental health issues that many young people face," Saskatoon Riversdale MLA Marv Friesen said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Being able to connect young people to timely, accessible counselling services is vital for their health and well-being."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"There is a strong need in our community to provide counselling services for young people experiencing mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence," Catholic Family Services Regina Executive Director Danielle Goulden said. "Having affordable and accessible support when needed is crucial for keeping children and youth safe and can prevent these problems from getting more serious."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Service Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please check www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched at Family Service Regina, Saskatoon (Navera Community Connections), Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Humboldt, Kindersley, Leader, Unity, Rosetown, Family Service Saskatoon and Swift Current.

Under the province's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Service Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

-30-

