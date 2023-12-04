Submit Release
Podcast: The Top Flight Plan Episodes of 2023

November 13, 2023

The end of the year is often a stressful time for business aircraft operators that are grappling with tax issues, particularly if they've purchased an airplane hoping to take advantage of higher bonus depreciation rates. Aviation managers shouldn’t wait until the final weeks of the year to develop their tax strategy.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


