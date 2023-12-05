Unily Positioned as a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions
LONDON, UK, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unily today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.* Unily was evaluated for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision alongside 14 other vendors.
“Today’s digital-first employees expect their employers to understand their needs and engage them with relevancy,” said Chris Ciauri, CEO, Unily. “We believe Gartner establishing a Magic Quadrant for this category demonstrates the critical role of intranet technology in enabling the future of work. While the last 10 years were focused on customer experience, this next decade will be defined by employee experience. Unily is laser-focused on providing the best possible employee experience solutions for enterprises all over the world. We’re thrilled to have been positioned as a Leader in this inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions.”
According to Gartner, “Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.”
Unily is a global leader in employee experience solutions. Fortune 500 companies and large global enterprises including CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more are already transforming employee engagement, creating digital simplicity, and driving world-class employee experiences with Unily.
Additional Information
Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions is available here.
*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Jim Murphy, Mike Gotta, priyanka singh, Gavin Tay, Max Goss, 27 November 2023
Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Unily
Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by global enterprises to align, engage, and enable employees to unlock their potential. Using Unily, enterprises can deliver timely, targeted internal communications that support employee experience, and offers businesses a single source of truth for critical corporate knowledge. By uniting employees and applications from headquarters to frontline workers, Unily’s world-class, AI-enhanced employee experience SaaS technology improves business outcomes and simplifies interactions. Unily’s Fortune 500 clients include CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and many more. For further information, visit www.unily.com
