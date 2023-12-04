REQUORDIT’s construction competency status recognized by Hyland

Hyland Micro Vertical Recognition

This designation by Hyland recognizes REQUORDIT’s deep expertise, years of industry service and focus on customer excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REQUORDIT announced today it has achieved its construction competency status from Hyland. This recognition demonstrates REQUORDIT’s proven ability in this specific industry when leveraging Hyland’s content services for customer solutions. REQUORDIT pursued the construction competency status from Hyland to further solidify its commitment to delivering top-notch solutions tailored to the construction industry’s various companies. Achieving this competency allows REDQUORDIT to better promote and address the unique content services needs of construction businesses as well as its clients. This designation enables REQUORDIT to reaffirm its commitment to offer the most efficient and specialized services.

“Our dedication to becoming a Hyland partner for an extended period underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and unwavering support to our clientele year after year. This partnership signifies a mutual pursuit of empowering our customers with innovative content services solutions, further strengthening our resolve to drive their success,” said Mark Buckley, REQUORDIT’s President and CEO.

The Hyland competency program recognizes partners’ expertise in demonstrating, selling, implementing and supporting Hyland solutions. Competencies are categorized based on industries, capabilities and solutions. To obtain each Hyland competency, partners are required to submit an application and participate in a thorough review process that validates their technical proficiency and customer success.

“We understand each of our partners have unique skillsets and specialize in different industries. We’re proud to recognize REQUORDIT for their achievement in construction competency status as they continue to drive their business forward and create even better experiences for their customers,” said Eric Miller, Hyland’s associate vice president for Hyland Channel.

The Hyland Global Partner Community provides expertise and hands-on support for Hyland’s content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Solution providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

About REQUORDIT

At REQUORDIT, we fuel digital transformation by seamlessly connecting people, processes, and information. With 25+ years of experience in the construction industry, we provide user-friendly solutions, tailored to your needs, and offer consulting services to maximize tech investments. Discover our on-premises and cloud-based solutions, specializing in AP invoice automation, OCR capture, document management, and business process automation. Learn more at Requordit.com

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

