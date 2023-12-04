Author Kathleen N. Tellish Shares a Powerful Tale of Love and the Human Spirit in “Guarding My Heart”

UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐍. 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 has recently released “𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭,” the first book in her captivating new series, The My Heart Series. This heartwarming novel takes readers on a journey of love, loss, and the healing power of unexpected relationships.

In “𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭,” readers are introduced to Abbie, a young woman who is facing the unbearable loss of her beloved husband, Tom. Abbie finds solace in the unwavering love of Kohl, her loyal Newfoundland dog, who becomes her constant companion during this difficult time. As Abbie navigates her way through grief, she uncovers surprising secrets about Tom’s past that leave her questioning everything she thought she knew about their relationship.

Abbie’s journey is filled with unexpected twists and turns as she seeks to rebuild her life and find love again. As she opens herself up to new possibilities, she must confront the drama and challenges that come her way. Will she find true love with Alex, or will the weight of her past prove to be too much to overcome?

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐍. 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 draws upon her personal experiences and expertise in the healthcare industry to craft a heartfelt and realistic tale. As a highly qualified healthcare professional with years of experience in nursing and healthcare administration, Tellish brings authenticity and depth to her writing. The story is also heavily influenced by the author’s own experiences as a dog owner, highlighting the powerful bond between humans and their beloved pets.

Readers will be captivated by the emotional journey that Abbie embarks upon, rooting for her at every step. Tellish’s richly developed characters and relatable storytelling make “𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭” a truly engaging read. It explores themes of loss, love, and the resilience of the human spirit, leaving readers with a profound appreciation for the unbreakable bonds that connect us all.

Tellish’s love for her family and her cherished Newfoundlands, Katie and Kohl, shines through in her storytelling. She is a proud mother of four and a doting grandmother of six beautiful granddaughters. Tellish currently resides in Myrtle Beach, SC, with her husband, Gary.

“𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭” is the first book in The My Heart Series, with more captivating novels to come. Whether you’re a fan of romance novels or enjoy a heartfelt story of love and resilience, this book is a must-read.

For more information about “𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭” and 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐍. 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡, please visit: https://kathleentellish.com/

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨:

𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 is an accomplished author and healthcare professional with a passion for storytelling and helping others. With a background in nursing and an MBA in Healthcare Administration, Tellish brings a unique perspective to her writing. She draws inspiration from her family’s dedication to serving the community through healthcare services, as well as her own 44 years of experience in post-acute care.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: