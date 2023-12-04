FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, December 4, 2023

CONTACT: Cara Kumari

OFFICE: 615-613-1017

DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner Elected to NASDDDS Board of Directors

Turner is the first Tennessee commissioner to serve as board member-at-large for national association of IDD agencies

NASHVILLE –Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Brad Turner has been elected to serve on the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) Board of Directors as a Board Member-at-Large. Turner is the first Tennessee commissioner to serve on the board.



In this role, Commissioner Turner will contribute to NASDDDS by assisting the Board of Directors in administering the affairs of the association and establishing all organizational policies.



“Tennessee has been a leader in innovative strategies to support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live happy, healthy lives,“ said Turner. “I am eager for the chance to collaborate with the board, and I hope to share the insights DIDD has gained to better the lives of people with disabilities across the nation.”



NASDDDS represents the nation’s agencies in 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia that provide services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.



The Association’s goal is to promote and assist state agencies in developing effective, efficient service delivery systems that furnish high-quality supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



“As I assume my role with NASDDDS, I am honored to represent Tennessee and contribute to shaping federal policies,” said Turner. “My passion, inspired by my daughter, fuels my advocacy for a brighter future for Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.”



