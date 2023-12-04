Tie lures that catch fish with MDC’s free virtual Fly Tying For Everyone, Even Beginners course

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn how to tie fishing flies with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Fly Tying for Everyone, Even Beginners course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 4 through Feb. 1. Fly tying for fishing is a mix of skill, creativity, and knowledge about what sight-feeding fish eat. This class will teach beginners how to get started tying flies and sharpen the skills of experienced lure makers.

Participants will be expected to log on for all eight sessions. MDC instructors will be available early and late for participants to make up for any missed classes. The class is skills based, and each class builds on what was learned in the previous class. Each fly will be tied three times. Participants will finish the course with a nice collection of flies to catch trout and panfish.

Students in the class will need obtain or purchase basic fly-tying tools. MDC will provide materials such as hooks and feathers. The tools needed include a fly-tying vice, thread bobbin, black tying thread 140 (2/0), and black 210 Denier (6/0), bobbin threader, Dr. Slick Rotary whip finisher or a Cabela’s or Bass Pro brand, dubbing brush, fly tying scissors, tying wax, hackle pliers, and a bodkin. Optional additions include head cement, multiple bobbins, other colors of thread (red, white, olive, and tan), a wine cork for displaying tied flies, and a small block of wood with 1/8-1/4-inch holes drilled in it for tools.

MDC will send emails to all registered participants to confirm their email and postal mail address. Participants will receive a package of fly-tying materials at the address they provide.

For questions about the class, or questions about tools or difficulty finding tools, contact TJ Peacher, MDC education district supervisor, at Thomas.Peacher@mdc.mo.gov.

The class is open to participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBd.