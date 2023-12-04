Reflecting on 20 years of sustainable construction solutions
Green construction innovators, Dura Products, celebrates 20 years of providing a trio of recycled plastic solutions.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dura Products, a leading provider of sustainable construction solutions, is proudly marking its 20th anniversary this month, reflecting on two decades of transformative impact on the construction industry.
Since 2003, the company has navigated changing industry landscapes, evolving demands, and emerging trends to become a beacon of sustainability and innovation. Its pioneering range of recycled plastic kerbing, drainage and combined products has evolved significantly over the past two decades with the flagship product Durakerb witnessing steadily increasing demand in recent years.
In the past 24 months alone, it has been installed in a number of ground-breaking retail and construction projects including a collaboration with McDonald’s on the UK’s first net zero carbon restaurant in Market Drayton, Shropshire which has since seen McDonald’s expand its network of sustainable sites. Other notable partnerships include with Colas Ltd. on the A46 project in Coventry and a collaboration with HS2 on the A43 overbridge in Brackley, Northamptonshire, with the aim of ultimately reducing the overall environmental impact of HS2 and increase positive CO2e recovery.
Following the launch of Durakerb, the Duradrain and Durachannel products were subsequently designed and released in 2016 in response to increasing demand in the 2010s for more sustainable drainage options. These two ranges, manufactured to European standards, have experienced remarkable 60% year-on-year growth ever since, while overall, there has been massive expansion in the last five to six years across all product portfolios.
In 2023, Dura Products commissioned and published Environmental Product Declarations for each of the three brands, a credible standardised method of demonstrating commitment to reducing scope carbon emissions within construction standards. The independently assessed and certified documents provide all the necessary data relating to GWP – (Global Warming Potential) so clients and designers can bring an accurate, more reliable measure for carbon which is a critical factor in their drive for carbon-net-zero. A key game changer for the industry to close the gap between traditional units and those offering environmental benefits.
Key markets for the company have fluctuated over the years but Dura Products now identifies Australia, UK, Ireland and Central Europe as the fastest-growing markets for sustainable construction solutions. This is due, in part, to extreme weather events and the need for companies to demonstrate environmental responsibility.
Additionally, there has been rapid growth in mid to eastern Europe including Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The company has been manufacturing within the EU since 2016 and the more recent addition of a production facility in Romania will help expand its services across Eastern Europe to serve growing demand. It currently operates in 15 countries, including the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, and several others and continues to offer its solutions by expanding its network of production facilities to reduce entire unit lifecycle emissions.
Over the past two decades, Dura Products has witnessed significant change in attitudes towards sustainable construction. According to Managing Director Steve Bennett: “Initially, the focus was on recycling, but the financial crash of 2007 momentarily halted progress. Over the last four to six years, there has been a resurgence in interest, with reaching "net zero" becoming a standard rather than an aspirational goal. However, there has been a collective industry focus on building momentum to achieve the 2040 industry climate targets.
“We would like to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey so far, especially those who have seen the benefit of investing in sustainability from day one. Ahead of everchanging demands which affect all aspects of the supply chain, we plan to increase capacity, expand our presence in existing markets, and explore new opportunities in growing markets over the next decade. As long as there is recycled plastic out there, we will continue to use it and give it a purpose.”
Dura Products, founded by Innovator Phil Sutton in 2003, is a pioneering force in providing sustainable construction solutions. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, the company has been a key player in reshaping the construction industry over the last two decades.
