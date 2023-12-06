HMP Global’s Psych Congress Elevate announces co-chairs for 2024 conference

The educational program at Elevate features more than 35 sessions led by more than 40 faculty experts. It is designed for all members of the mental health team looking to take on new opportunities and challenges and take leading roles in the field.

Steven Chan, MD, MBA; Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA; and Desiree Matthews, PMHNP-BC will lead educational program for early-career mental health professionals

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psych Congress Elevate, the only conference offering practical psychopharmacology, career-enhancing, and future-focused education specifically for early career and forward-thinking mental health clinicians, will be led in 2024 by co-chairs Steven Chan, MD, MBA; Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA; and Desiree Matthews, PMHNP-BC.

Organized by the leading healthcare events and education company HMP Global, the eighth annual Psych Congress Elevate will be held May 30 – June 2, 2024 in Las Vegas. As co-chairs, Chan, Chepke, and Matthews will guide the development of unique educational program that aligns emerging voices co-presenting with more experienced faculty to provide both top quality education for learners and opportunities for newer speakers.

“From engaging lectures to career support — including coaches, professional networking, a relaxed authentic atmosphere and the energy of Las Vegas — Elevate has it all,” Chan said. “We are excited to make Elevate the best educational experience for next-generation behavioral healthcare providers.”

Chan is a practicing physician specializing in psychiatry, addiction medicine, and clinical informatics. He works with many renowned institutions, including the American Psychiatric Association Committee on Innovation, the APA Mental Health Innovation Zone, the Mental Health America Board of Directors, and with Asian America Foundation’s Imagine Talks. His research interests are in telehealth and digital mental health, with applications in underserved and minority health. He is a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“The first time I attended Psych Congress Elevate, I knew I had found my home,” Chepke said. “It’s still my favorite conference because it embodies the joy and excitement I feel when learning new information that can help change my practice and better serve my patients.”

Chepke is a board-certified psychiatrist and a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. He attended the NYU School of Medicine and completed his residency at Duke University. Chepke is the medical director of Excel Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville, NC as well as an adjunct associate professor of psychiatry for Atrium Health. He is a member of the Huntington Study Group and serves on the board of directors for the CURESZ foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with schizophrenia.

“Elevate 2024 offers an engaging, transformative educational program designed to provide early career professionals the tools to improve their practice and achieve optimal outcomes for patients,” Matthews said. “There is a tremendous need for practical psychopharmacology education and career building and Elevate provides participants with many opportunities for this growth and development.”

Matthews is a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She received a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the University at Buffalo and her Master of Nursing degree at Stony Brook University. She currently lives in Charlotte, NC where she is the founder and lead clinician for Different MHP, PC, providing accessible, flexible psychiatry to patients struggling with mental health disorders. She has provided faculty expertise and insight in the development of a clinical screener for tardive dyskinesia called MIND-TD.

The educational program at Elevate features more than 35 sessions led by more than 40 faculty experts. It is designed and accredited for all members of the mental health team looking to take on new opportunities and challenges and take leading roles in the field, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, primary care physicians, students, residents, fellows, and other mental health professionals.

Psych Congress Elevate is part of HMP Global’s Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network, the nation’s premier resource for practical mental health education. For more information, visit elevate.psychcongress.com.



