Urban Pollinator Program Deadline

Educators interested in applying for the Urban Pollinator Program must apply by Jan. 10.

The program was created to assist educational organizations in developing urban pollinator gardens. Elementary, middle, and high schools, special education schools, colleges, and educational clubs are eligible to apply. Limited spots are available.

