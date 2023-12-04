SCU Calls on Congress to Pass Schumer-Rounds UAP Disclosure Act

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) calls to end excessive government secrecy surrounding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) released the following statement:

The SCU strongly encourages House-Senate Conference Committee members to include the bipartisan Schumer-Rounds UAP Disclosure Act (UAPDA) amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

We support the sharing of data, the practice of science, and, above all, transparency. Decades of excessive government secrecy surrounding UAP are antithetical to our nation’s democratic ideals.

As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his bipartisan colleagues said when announcing the amendment, keeping UAP records from the “public at large is simply unacceptable.” We agree.

SCU promotes and encourages the rigorous scientific examination of UAP, commonly known as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). SCU comprises scientists, engineers, members of the high-tech and defense industries, former military, and other professionals, utilizing scientific principles, methodologies, and practices to advance the study of UAP observed and reported around the globe.

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Contributions to SCU are tax-deductible.

https://www.explorescu.org

