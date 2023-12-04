Smart Capital Group funds presenting Nodar Dumbadze Anniversary books

On November 30, Smart Capital Group funds – “Ai Ia” and “Georgian Chant Foundation” hosted the presentation of books published in connection with the 95th anniversary of Nodar Dumbadze.

Famous writer’s collection of poems and the novel -“I see the sun” were published under the initiative of Nodar Dumbadze International Foundation and with the support of “Smart Capital Group”. In addition to promoting Georgian literature, the project also plays an important role in the direction of inclusion. The novel “I see the sun”, with the active involvement of Georgian Blind Union, was published under Braille code for blind and sight-impaired people. The creation of such an inclusive product is aimed at encouraging the education of visually impaired and blind people, promoting the creation of an adapted environment and increasing the quality of their integration into society. These unique editions will be handed out as a gift to the Georgian Blind Union.

The presentation was attended by Ketevan Dumbadze – the founder of Nodar Dumbadze International Foundation, the head of corporate responsibility of “Smart Capital Group” – Nana Gotua with the representatives of “Georgian Chant” and “AI-IA” Foundations, as well as by Nino Chakvetadze – the artist of the publication, representatives of Georgian Blind Union and other honorable guests.

It should be noted that supporters of the project -“Smart Capital Group” and “Georgian Chant” foundations, have been promoting Georgian culture for years within the framework of both musical and literature events. In addition to the mentioned, the charity foundation “Ai-Ia” is also actively involved in the project, which has also been working for years on the rehabilitation of hearing-impaired children and their social integration.

Promoting an inclusive environment for people with disabilities – this is the main value around which, the aforementioned funds and “Nodar Dumbadze International Foundation“ got united and made it possible to join efforts for this common goal.