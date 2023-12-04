Young & Laramore Appoints Kari O’Neill to Agency Partner

Kari O’Neill - Principal, Vice President, Strategy

Kari O’Neill, Vice President, Strategy, has been appointed as an agency Principal at Young & Laramore.

Not only does Y&L produce great work, but more importantly, has a supportive, creative culture that lets everybody excel in their strengths.” — Kari O’Neill

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Young & Laramore (Y&L) is proud to announce that Kari O’Neill, Vice President, Strategy, has been appointed as an agency Principal. She joins fellow agency partners President & CEO Tom Denari, Executive Creative Directors Trevor Williams and Bryan Judkins, and EchoPoint Media President Shannon Quinn. Kari will retain her position as Vice President, Strategy as she takes on an expanded role as Principal.

This appointment is in recognition of Kari’s leadership and her significant influence on Y&L and its clients. Kari joined Y&L in 2016 and has become an integral force, leading the agency’s brand strategy and analytics practices for brands such as DEWALT, Rust-Oleum, Trane, Gainbridge, American Standard, and Goodwill.

Kari is a naturally strategic thinker with the unique ability to glean customer insights through data. She excels in leading our teams to uncover the often unspoken, subconscious influences that drive consumer decision-making through behavioral observations and qualitative exercises. She champions business solutions for her clients, helping them answer critical business equations by establishing meaningful audience insights, building sound strategies around those audiences, and measuring those strategies’ impact on business. Before joining Young & Laramore, Kari worked at the NCAA and Landor, working on global brands like Crest and Oral-B.

Y&L’s President & CEO, Tom Denari, notes, “While Kari is usually the smartest person in the room, she never acts like it. Her humility builds trust with clients and team members alike, as she provides feedback and counsel in a way that makes people want to know what she thinks—they truly respect her opinion. We’re fortunate to have her as part of our leadership team.”

"I'm honored to be joining Tom, Trevor, Bryan and Shannon as partners at Y&L. Not only does Y&L produce great work, but more importantly, has a supportive, creative culture that lets everybody excel in their strengths. I'm excited for the future of Y&L and being able to help the agency continue to thrive," said Kari O’Neill.

For additional information on Young & Laramore, please visit YandL.com.

About Young & Laramore and EchoPoint Media

Young & Laramore (Y&L) is an award-winning creative agency based in Indianapolis, known for its exceptional work in brand strategy, design, advertising, and marketing. Located in a 19th century schoolhouse, Y&L reflects their building—identifying first and foremost as students of the consumer. Proudly independent, Y&L answers to no one but their clients and their own compass. They believe that the ideal creative partnership is just that: a true partnership. Y&L works best with brands who believe the same, including Brizo, Gainbridge, American Standard, Rust-Oleum, Goodwill, and Spangler Candy.

EchoPoint Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of Young & Laramore. For the past 30 years, EchoPoint has earned the trust of clients and media partners alike with a “tough but fair” ethos. For more information about its media planning and buying capabilities visit echopointmedia.com.

Media Contact: Tom Denari, President & CEO • tdenari@yandl.com • 317-506-0294