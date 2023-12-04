KWAI’s Arab users remarkably increased during the current year
EINPresswire.com/ -- KWAI, the global social media platform, reported a remarkable growth in the number of Arab users during the current year, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The increase accounted for 10% on a quarterly basis, according to data released by KWAI.
Statistics showed that men constitute about 70% of users compared to 30% of women, while the age group of 25-36 constituted 60% of the total users. These figures highlight the youth’s interest in the App, thanks to the features it offers and ease-of-use experience.
Leveraging a set of algorithms that are highly compatible with Arabic content, KWAI holds a distinguished position among social media platforms in the region with its deep understanding of Arab cultural customs and traditions. The platform also features a robust set mechanism for monitoring content and pages, allowing users to post free and innovative content with strict observance of third-party rights and respect of Arab customs and traditions.
Ma Da, General Manager for the MENA region of Kuaishou International Business, said “The ongoing controversy over the obvious favoritism of some social media platforms towards some regional conflicts, The neutrality of Kwai made it a preferred destination for a wide segment of the Arabs looking for a neutral platform that allows them to freely express their opinions, making it truly the first Arab network.”
Ma Da pointed out that the growing interest in the KWAI platform is also attributed to the technical features it offers, most notably the live broadcast feature, which has been receiving great. “Live streaming is one of the most prominent features that KWAI offers to its users, as it allows them to broadcast live video clips to their followers at any time. This feature is becoming very popular particularity in the MENA region, and it really represents a platform for direct communication between users and an opportunity to share their personal experiences, in addition to broadcasting diverse content.”
KWAI is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for its users through advanced security features built into the app, including reporting inappropriate content and blocking users who violate terms of use. The App also actively works with local partners to raise awareness of online safety and ensure that users enjoy a safe and positive experience on the KWAI platform.
PR Team
Statistics showed that men constitute about 70% of users compared to 30% of women, while the age group of 25-36 constituted 60% of the total users. These figures highlight the youth’s interest in the App, thanks to the features it offers and ease-of-use experience.
Leveraging a set of algorithms that are highly compatible with Arabic content, KWAI holds a distinguished position among social media platforms in the region with its deep understanding of Arab cultural customs and traditions. The platform also features a robust set mechanism for monitoring content and pages, allowing users to post free and innovative content with strict observance of third-party rights and respect of Arab customs and traditions.
Ma Da, General Manager for the MENA region of Kuaishou International Business, said “The ongoing controversy over the obvious favoritism of some social media platforms towards some regional conflicts, The neutrality of Kwai made it a preferred destination for a wide segment of the Arabs looking for a neutral platform that allows them to freely express their opinions, making it truly the first Arab network.”
Ma Da pointed out that the growing interest in the KWAI platform is also attributed to the technical features it offers, most notably the live broadcast feature, which has been receiving great. “Live streaming is one of the most prominent features that KWAI offers to its users, as it allows them to broadcast live video clips to their followers at any time. This feature is becoming very popular particularity in the MENA region, and it really represents a platform for direct communication between users and an opportunity to share their personal experiences, in addition to broadcasting diverse content.”
KWAI is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for its users through advanced security features built into the app, including reporting inappropriate content and blocking users who violate terms of use. The App also actively works with local partners to raise awareness of online safety and ensure that users enjoy a safe and positive experience on the KWAI platform.
PR Team
OMNES Media
info@omnesmedia.com