Mishaal Ashemimry, Saudi Arabia's First Female Aerospace Engineer, Joins the Snap Stars Creators community Mishaal Ashemimry, Saudi Arabia's First Female Aerospace Engineer is a Snap Stars Creator

RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snapchat, a leading multimedia messaging app, announces the addition of Mishaal Ashemimry to its pool of verified Snap Stars creators. Mishaal, the first female aerospace engineer in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, joins as an influential figure, breaking barriers, and inspiring countless individuals.

Mishaal has been in the aerospace engineering field for years, specializing in aircraft, space vehicles, and rockets. Recognized with the Inspirational Woman Award in 2015.

Snapchat takes pride in its commitment to diversity, providing a platform for voices from various backgrounds and fields. Mishaal's addition reinforces Snapchat's dedication to showcasing influential voices and fostering connections.

Mishaal Ashemimry shared, "My pioneering journey as the GCC's first female aerospace engineer carries a profound responsibility—to inspire others to achieve more through my experiences and expertise, I will dedicate myself to educating and encouraging my followers on Snapchat, urging them to dream big and persevere in the pursuit their passion and dreams that leave a positive footprint."

With over 22 million monthly users in Saudi Arabia, Snapchat has become integral to Saudis' daily lives. The platform's commitment to diversity is evident in its large and engaged creator ecosystem. Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of Snapchat's largest creator communities, reaching over 90% of 13- to 34-year-olds, with 71% of parents in Saudi using Snapchat.

Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia open the app over 50 times per day on average, highlighting the platform's popularity. Its appeal lies in helping users express themselves, build real connections, and stay connected with loved ones.

Ali Alshehri, Talent Partnership Manager at Snapchat Saudi Arabia, expressed, "As Saudi Arabia rides the wave of change under Vision 2030, we're excited to be a part of it. Welcoming Mishaal to our Snap Star fam is a commitment to being your go-to spot for real and positive vibes and inspiring stories."

Snapchat anticipates witnessing Mishaal Ashemimry's impact and is eager to be a platform that amplifies diverse voices – fostering a space where creators like Mishaal can inspire, connect, and make a positive impact on our global community.