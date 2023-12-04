ISID presents its new AI software applied to Healthcare

VideoMed addresses the challenge of integrating medical videos into healthcare tasks by seamlessly integrating them into the Hospital Information System (HIS).

Healthcare video is important in diagnostics, but digital technologies in hospitals do not support video in most cases. VideoMed solves this issue and allows the complete integration of medical video.” — ISID

MADRID, ESPAñA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISID, a technology company focused on AI solutions and platforms for advanced video and audio storage and analysis has presented its new artificial intelligence software for the healthcare sector. VideoMed solves the current problem in which medical video cannot be viewed or processed directly in hospitals' PACS systems and is not integrated into the patient's record, which causes problems in the workflow of the patients’ medical diagnoses, since they have to personally go to the machines that have performed the tests (such as CT Scanners, Ultrasound machines or MRIs) to review the recorded video, since the PACS usually only supports static images. VideoMed has two specialized editions that solve two important hospital needs:

VideoMed PACS integrates seamlessly into any PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and HIS (Hospital Information System) and is capable of not only ingesting video from any source or medical imaging device, but also to display the videos in a web interface and even play them in a browser or directly in the PACS or HIS. This allows radiologists, physicians and surgeons to use a single tool to make diagnoses and have all diagnostic tests in the same place.

VideoMed for OR Recording is an OR video manager that can record any surgery or intervention from multiple cameras, with touchscreen or voice control and voice-to-text transcription capabilities. These recordings can be used for training, research purposes or even as evidence in cases of alleged malpractice.

In both cases VideoMed allows you to extract segments from the diagnostic videos or operating room recordings, to include them in the patient's file, in the HIS itself. VideoMed for recording in operating rooms also provides advanced editing functions that allow you to build teaching units that can be used in training in teaching hospitals for medicine or nursing. Another possibility is to publish these segments on the hospital intranet or use them for research work. In all cases, patient data is anonymized to comply with current data protection legislation.

More information at https://isid.com/software/videomed-health/

About ISID

ISID is a spanish and global company that develops solutions and platforms for the processing, analysis, management and storage of audio and video, whether file-based, streaming or live (TV). Our solutions integrate advanced AI analysis modules (like biometrics, S2T, translation, object recognition, audio fingerprinting & ID, etc.) and are used in multiple sectors, such as Security, Government and Public Administration, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Communication Agencies, Education, Media Banks, Healthcare and Legal. They are platform agnostic and can be integrated with most technology vendors and existing A/V installations.