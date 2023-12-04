Dextara Digital is officially a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Partner Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dextara, a leading digital services provider in the Salesforce ecosystem, proudly announces its official recognition as a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Partner, exemplifying the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, high-quality project delivery, and client satisfaction. Dextara has achieved this remarkable milestone within four years of its inception, positioning itself as an industry trailblazer.
Salesforce's partnership program is designed to recognize and reward top-performing global partners across four tiers – Base (Recognized), Ridge (Silver), Crest (Gold), and Summit (Platinum). Out of these, the Summit (Platinum) level represents the highest level of achievement within this partnership program. To earn this prestigious partnership status, companies must excel in various aspects, evaluated through the intricate 'Partner Value Score' algorithm, which includes the number of customer implementations across different industry domains, customer satisfaction, social impact, certifications, project success, deep expertise across multiple Salesforce clouds and more — ensuring that only the most deserving Salesforce consulting partners achieve this prestigious recognition. With only 7-8% of all Salesforce consulting partners reaching the Summit (Platinum) Partner status after working for a decade, Dextara raises the bar by reaching this milestone within four years.
"Our #Build>Great> journey to becoming a 'Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partner' is no small feat. We are extremely proud of our achievement and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, our global team members, and our partners for their unwavering support and trust. We will continue to strive for excellence and exceed expectations in all our future endeavors," said Sreekanth Lapala, the CEO of Dextara.
In addition to providing top-notch Salesforce implementation and consulting services, Dextara has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Salesforce native apps, including Dextara CPQ, and DXHealth+, and is gearing up to launch many groundbreaking products on Salesforce AppExchange in 2024.
For more information on Dextara's Salesforce services and solutions, visit www.dextara.com or reach our team at sales@dextara.com
About Dextara:
Dextara is a leading US-based Digital Transformation service provider and 100% Salesforce-only company with 150+ certified global consultants with 250+ certifications. Dextara is known for its innovative Salesforce services and solutions, helping businesses across industries to transform their digital capabilities and achieve their strategic goals. Dextara Digital has a global presence with offices in the US, UK, and India. For more information, visit www.dextara.com
Aaron Lebow
Dextara Digital Inc.
+1 614-698-6925
aaronl@dextara.com
