Dextara Digital is officially a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Partner Now!
DELAWARE, US, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dextara Digital, a leading provider of Digital Transformation and Salesforce solutions, announced today that it has been upgraded to Crest (Gold) partnership status by Salesforce, the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform.
Salesforce determines partnership status on Partner Value Score which is a 360-degree evaluation of partner’s contribution to Salesforce's goals across key areas such as sales, service quality, innovation, and capability transformation.
The Gold Partnership status is a recognition of Dextara Digital's expertise in delivering innovative and customized Salesforce solutions to its clients across various industries. This upgrade demonstrates Dextara Digital's commitment to providing high-quality services to its clients and its ability to deliver exceptional results.
"We are thrilled to achieve Gold Partnership status with Salesforce in just three years," said Sreekanth Lapala, CEO of Dextara Digital. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver innovative solutions that drive value and growth for our clients."
As a Gold Partner, Dextara Digital has access to exclusive resources, training, and support from Salesforce. This will enable the company to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients.
"We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible solutions and services, and this recognition is a validation of our expertise in delivering innovative solutions on the Salesforce platform," said Sreekanth.
About Dextara Digital
Dextara Digital is a leading provider of Digital Transformation and Salesforce solutions, helping businesses across industries to transform their digital capabilities and achieve their strategic goals. The company's services are specialized in Salesforce Consulting, Implementation and Product Development. Dextara Digital has a global presence with offices in US, UK, and India. For more information, visit- www.dextara.com
Vartika Sahu
Dextara Digital Private Ltd.
vartikas@dextara.com