Memoir Showcasing an Unconventional Way of Life Makes Waves: "Life Done Differently" by Lisa Jansen
Life Done Differently is not just a memoir; it's an invitation to question the status quo and embrace the beauty of unconventional paths.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand-based writer and digital nomad Lisa Jansen takes readers on an extraordinary journey in her latest memoir, "Life Done Differently: One Woman’s Journey on the Road Less Travelled." Departing from the conventional narrative of career, marriage, and parenthood, Jansen's book has not only garnered attention for its success but also serves as a catalyst, inspiring others to question the traditional way of life.
— Lisa Jansen, Author
In 2017, at the age of 33, Jansen left her successful marketing career to embark on a transformative adventure, living in her trusty campervan and exploring the stunning landscapes of New Zealand. Her memoir beautifully chronicles her quest for answers within herself and the profound discoveries made during this five-year odyssey.
Inspired by this unique way of life, reader reviews and messages show that "Life Done Differently" resonates with individuals seeking an alternative to the conventional life path. Jansen's honest and introspective storytelling has been likened to bestsellers like Elizabeth Gilbert’s "Eat Pray Love" and Cheryl Strayed’s "Wild," making it a must-read for those yearning for adventure, introspection, and inspiration. "Life Done Differently" makes the perfect gift for travel enthusiasts and those seeking inspiration this Christmas.
"Life Done Differently is not just a memoir; it's an invitation to question the status quo and embrace the beauty of unconventional paths. I hope readers find inspiration in my journey and courage to forge their own unique destinies.” - Lisa Jansen.
The book, which sold out its first print run within a month in her home country of New Zealand, also delves into contemporary societal discussions surrounding the 'childfree by choice' movement. This aligns with the growing trend of individuals questioning traditional expectations around marriage and parenthood. Jansen's narrative delves into the complexities of these choices, providing a unique perspective and resonating with readers navigating similar paths.
Lisa Jansen's commitment to exploring life's untrodden paths extends beyond her writing. As a virtual senior marketing consultant, she continues to live a nomadic life, balancing career ambition with a desire for freedom and adventure. As a contributor to "Motorhomes, Caravans & Destinations" magazine and through her own blog, Jansen continues to share her insights and experiences with a global audience.
"Life Done Differently" is available in both Paperback and E-book formats. Readers can purchase the book at popular online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple Books, and other online platforms.
For more information about Lisa Jansen and "Life Done Differently," visit her website at www.lifedonedifferently.com. Connect with her on social media via Facebook and Instagram.
About Lisa Jansen: Lisa Jansen, a German-born writer and digital nomad based in New Zealand, embarked on a transformative journey in 2017, leaving behind her corporate career to explore life's untrodden paths. With a Master’s in Management and International Business from the University of Auckland, Lisa balances her writing pursuits with virtual marketing consultancy, contributing to the travel magazine "Motorhomes, Caravans & Destinations." "Life Done Differently" is her third book, following "One Size Does Not Fit All" and "The Nomad’s Ultimate Guide to New Zealand."
Book Details:
Title: Life Done Differently: One Woman’s Journey on the Road Less Travelled
ISBN: 978-0-473-68265-1
Available in Paperback (US$13.99) and Ebook (US$6.99)
Purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple Books, and other online retailers or ask for the book in your local store
