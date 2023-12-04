Wilfred “Wil” Brewer of Performance Solutions Group (PSG) to be Featured on Close Up Radio

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “People are not necessarily aware of their potential or their derailers,” expresses our guest, Wil Brewer. “It’s extremely beneficial to find a professional executive coach with whom one can be open and vulnerable, in expressing one’s concerns, discussing one’s issues, and look for ways to be a better leader and manager.”

Wilfred “Wil” Brewer is President of Performance Solutions Group (PSG), the consulting company he founded in 2006. He is a Marshall Goldsmith certified executive coach and certified as Master Corporate Executive Coach by the Association of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC). He is renowned for his education, credentials, experience, and extensive scope of work.

“I work with companies ranging from small to Fortune 500 Companies and generally, in the small to mid-size range,” explains Wil. “I also work with non-profit organizations and have done extensive global work in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Originally from South Africa, Wil came to the United States in 1977, sponsored by Deloitte and Touche, where he joined their consulting division. After 18 months, he left to start his own business in the construction industry. After ten years, he went back to consulting with a former director of the Hay Group.

According to Wil’s website, PSG offers a range of services that can be split into two categories. Executive coaching is the first. Management consulting is the second, and includes performance management, diagnostic surveys, compensation consulting, and talent management.

“My work is 50% consulting and 50% coaching, and leans more towards executive coaching,” notes Wil. “I have a pragmatic sense of what needs to be done and what can be done in a business.”

“A coaching assignment typically lasts between six to eight months and some have lasted two to three years,” explains Wil. “I do the diagnostics where I analyze the leadership and management style of the coachee. This consists of one-one-one meetings with the coachee’s manager, direct reports and peers. In addition, it’s an opportunity to meet with the players and gain insights into the dynamics and macro nature of the business.” Three assessments – the DISC behavioral profile, emotional intelligence, and the CliftonStrengths leadership are conducted, and the next step is developing a coaching plan with the key behaviors and competencies to be worked on.

“This is not just for people who are failing. It’s for people who are being promoted into new positions and need some guidance along the way,” mentions Wil. “It’s also for people who are already successful and want to be even better. Often, successful top executives have baggage that needs to be addressed.”

“I have an unusual background for a coach,” notes Wil. “My background is deep in business and finance. I received two cum laude degrees in economics. I am a Chartered Accountant, the South African equivalent to a CPA and have an MBA. The Master Corporate Executive Coach and Marshall Goldsmith certifications are an important part of the professional package.”

“I am most proud of the fact that when I have a successful coaching assignment, I have made an impact on somebody’s life,” concludes Wil.

