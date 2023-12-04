QI Materials Signs ROFR Agreement with HPQ Silicon, High-Purity Silica Presents Opportunity

Aerial photograph of the QIMC's Charlevoix Silica Project Main Zone 1

With quality proven high-purity silica assets, an operational pilot plant, it appears only a matter of time before QIMC shares gravitate significantly higher.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE:QIMC)

QI Materials has issued a 2024 strategy synopsis that rapidly advances it toward a near-term industrial mining production scenario on its portfolio of high-grade SiO2 properties in Ontario and Quebec.” — Mining MarketWatch Journal

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (Frankfurt: 7FJ) (a.k.a. QI Materials) is the subject of a Mining MarketWatch Journal Review, full copy may be viewed at https://miningmarketwatch.net/qimc.htm online.

This stock has favourable risk-to-reward opportunity. QIMC currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$2.3M (~74 million shares trading near ~C$0.03).

With quality proven high-purity silica assets, an operational pilot plant making custom orders for partnerships & offtake prospects, and a Right of First Refusal agreement with HPQ Silicon, it appears only a matter of time before QIMC gravitates significantly higher in share price (several multiples current).

QI Materials Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company that is executing on a strategy to become a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. QI Materials has a pilot silica processing plant, able to produce custom products to meet its partners specification. QI Materials has issued a 2024 strategy synopsis that rapidly advances it toward a near-term industrial mining production scenario on its portfolio of high-grade SiO2 properties in Ontario and Quebec (See related November 28, 2023 news release "Qi Materials Announces 2024 Strategy and Finalizes Right of First Refusal Agreement With HPQ Silicon Inc." https://www.qimaterials.com/posts/qi-materials-announces-2024-strategy-and-finalizes-right-of-first-refusal-agreement-with-hpq ).

QI Materials is always evaluating potential partnerships for all varying grades of its silica material and will be looking at offtake agreements in 2024.

Current noteworthy partnerships:

● HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ"): MOU signed regarding the procurement of Quartz from QI Material's Charlevoix Silica Project. Additionally, QI Materials has entered into a Right of First Refusal ("ROFR") agreement with HPQ which allows HPQ the ROFR to purchase the first 10,000 tons of high-grade silica material extracted from a QI Materials silica project.

● Ekopav: MOU signed March 2023 regarding the procurement of silica sands for production of asphalt products.

Over the coming months QIMC will continue to provide silica feed from its Charlevoix project in Québec to various industry participants, while it juxtaposes development efforts to ready the River Valley project in Ontario and the new Charlevoix discovery zones. QI Materials continues to receive expressions of interest from various manufacturers globally (e.g. a representative from a private Chinese-owned company in the solar panel manufacturing industry recently visited the Company's facility in Lachute, Québec and was provided with samples for analysis at their lab in Vancouver, BC.).

QI Materials has announced the following plans and goals for 2024:

River Valley Silica Project, 65 Km northeast of Sudbury Ontario:

● Perform mechanical stripping of the quartz vein formation.

● Perform a hybrid detailed exploration/geotechnical drill program in order to delineate a resource and design the quarry.

● Execute quarry design and production plan.

● Conduct advanced metallurgical testing on silica material.

● Commence production permitting process.

● Negotiate strategic offtake agreements.

Note: River Valley has no permitting issues, it hosts a substantial quarryable body of 98% - 99.9+% pure SiO2 proximal roads and rail infrastructure. The River Valley Project is being advanced toward fast-track production (see related October 11, 2023 news release "QI Materials Procures OptiSim Mining Solutions for Engineering and Production Services").

Charlevoix Silica Project, Quebec:

● Secure bulk sample permit for Zones 1 and 2.

● Perform mechanical stripping on newly discovered zones 4, 5 and 6.

● Conduct exploration drilling on newly discovered zones 4, 5, and 6 to evaluate the size, geometry, depth, and width of the quartzite formation and determine if they are continuously connected to one another.

● Negotiate strategic offtake agreements.

The new discovery zones at Charlevoix are high-purity and are confirmed without permitting issues, 100% outside any hunting & fishing zec. Property zones will be stripped clean and various surveys conducted as needed with the intention of going operational; so far (as of the last update) zones 4 and 5 have been mapped in detail, cleaned off, channel sampled, and over 120m of strike length is now exposed at surface. The true thickness and width of the quartzite formation is currently unknown as the contacts are buried beneath overburden, however we can observe 5-10 metres high quartzite walls in certain areas. This October-2023 QI Materials announced that it has received a permit to further expand work on its high grade on surface Charlevoix Silica Project. It was an 8 month process and further expands the capacity to deliver even more high-grade material. This permitting is in line with the Québec government’s green supply chain strategy, and expands the QIMC’s operations and ability to deliver even more high-grade silica to clients who have been eagerly waiting for this.

Demand for reliable high-purity quartz/silica feed is increasingly critical for companies such as nearby Montreal-based HPQ Silicon Inc. which is developing several new advanced silicon innovation processes that will drive the future (see related news release "QI Materials Delivers Additional Samples to HPQ Silicon Inc." and "QIMC Contributes to HPQ Silicon Battery Initiative", among others), such as GM and Ford which are building new EV battery plants nearby (next gen lithium silicon anode batteries offer improved performance and capacity), such as solar panel glass manufactures and a myriad of other applications (ceramics, building materials, foundry and metals, coatings and polymers, chemicals, filtration and absorbents, etc.). CSE:QIMC is set for upside share price revaluation to better reflect its strategic positioning, able to provide crucial feed. Of particular note is the October 11, 2023 joint press release from HPQ Silicon and Pyrogenesis entitled "Successful Silicon Pour and Validation of All Critical Milestones in HPQ PUREVAP™ GEN3 QRR Testing" confirming continuous pour at scale of 2N+ silicon and achieving one-step 3N+ battery-grade silicon -- this technology is the future of silicon production. Also important to note is that quartz-derived silicon has gained significant strategic importance, recently earning a place on the USA's strategic mineral list.

View https://miningmarketwatch.net/qimc.htm online for full copy of this review.

Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not advise or solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.