Québec Nickel Corp. Cashed-up for 2023 Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Exploration Season

After spectacular success in the 2022 exploration season, Quebec Nickel’s geological team is looking to generate success across multiple fronts in 2023.

Plans are in progress to launch winter work programs including ~20,000 metres of new drilling in 2023. Québec Nickel Corp CSE:QNI, OTCQB:QNICF, Frankfurt:71B is highly prospective for new discovery.” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, CANADA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF) (Frankfurt: 71B) is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin, full copy may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-qni-jan-2023.htm online.

After encountering spectacular success in the 2022 exploration season, QNI’s geological team, led by V.P. of Exploration Gary DeSchutter, M.Sc., P.Geo., is looking to generate success across multiple fronts in 2023 on its large (~15,000 hectares), 100%-owned, Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Ducros Project – the geological team is planning to drill a number of targets believed to be highly prospective for new discovery. In-short, QNI knows what they have found to date is significant and its understanding of what has the potential to be there across the project is enormous.

Independent Mining Analyst, Eric Lemieux, summarized matters well in November-2022, providing a noteworthy endorsement following a site visit of Québec Nickel Corp's Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Project; "We estimate for the 7 intersections disclosed by QNI in the Fortin Sill system an average of 4.95m @ 0.72% Ni, 0.78% Cu, 1.32 g/t Pt-Pd-Au" -- Since then additional impressive results have come forth.

Québec Nickel Corp. closed out 2022 by announcing it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement, raising a total of ~C$8.7 million to be primarily used for its 2023 exploration program. This news falls on the heels of an announcement regarding additional assay results from drilling completed at its Ducros Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Project, 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt.

Exceptional Risk-Reward Metrics: The company was formed in 2020 to specifically tackle Ducros after it was identified as an outlier with grades ~4 - 5 times what is found in the region for nickel, but also spectacular elevated copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and gold. This combination of high-grades across a mix of companion elements proximal to exceptional infrastructure (all weather roads within meters, nearby power, rail, and a trained local workforce, in a mining-friendly region) sets-up a potential scenario with a low economic threshold; assuming continued exploration success, the ingredients are there to potentially become one of the lowest cost nickel concentrate producers. QNI currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$19 million (~110.8 million shares trading near ~C$0.17). The majority of the company shares are institutionally held, and the company is well capitalized to accomplish key objectives thru 2023. The share price of QNI appears poised for upside revaluation as continued news flow occurs, and as the significance of what Québec Nickel Corp. possesses is better appreciated by the market.

High-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au Fortin Sill Deposit & big-upside for 2023 across the property: Drilling to date (in only one season!) has indicated near-surface, high grade and bulk tonnage potential at the Fortin Sill target with significant upside potential as the Fortin Sill trend is +1 km in strike length. There is also similar potential, if not even larger, at the other targets at the Ducros project set to be tested for 2023.

QNI’s maiden multi-phase drill program began in Q1-2022; QNI completed just over 21,000 metres in 91 holes across the Ducros property. The majority of drilling in 2022 was focused on the Fortin Sill Ni-Cu-PGE deposit which is rapidly developing, starts at surface and appears amenable to a high-grade open pit scenario. Independent Mining Analyst, Eric Lemieux, summarized matters well in November-2022, provided a noteworthy endorsement following site visit of Québec Nickel Corp's Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Project; "We estimate for the 7 intersections disclosed by QNI in the Fortin Sill system an average of 4.95m @ 0.72% Ni, 0.78% Cu, 1.32 g/t Pt-Pd-Au". Since then additional impressive results have come forth. See the aforementioned Market Bulletin URL to view the Plan Map from the December 15, 2022 news release, it shows a sizeable Ni-Cu-PGE deposit is being advanced at the Fortin Sill Zone.

See the QNI’s corporate presentation [PDF] for a synopsis of impressive 2022 drill highlight results released to date: https://rxud3d.a2cdn2.secureserver.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Quebec-Nickel-Website-Presentation-1-1.pdf online.

The 2022 drill program is now complete, and there remain numerous core assays pending at the lab to report near-term. Besides the Fortin Sill deposit, QNI also looked at targets that are highly prospective for new discovery in other areas of the property (e.g. its Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex has recently received over 3,650 metres in 10 holes spanning 800 m across the interpreted north-south strike of the regional geological trend (assays are pending)).

Plans are in progress to launch winter work programs including up to 20,000 metres of new drilling in 2023. Details on targets will be forthcoming – QNI has invested a large amount of time and resources in 2022 developing a myriad of exploration datasets (UAV magnetic, VTEM, airborne gravity-gradiometer surveys, prospecting, geological mapping & biogeochemical surveys, etc...) to maximize success.

The geological team leadership, directors, and board of advisors are an impressive who's-who of nickel expertise with career accomplishments across the spectrum from nickel exploration & discovery, development, and major production. Gary DeSchutter, M.Sc., P.Geo., is Vice-President of Exploration for Québec Nickel Corp., he started his career with Falconbridge and transitioned to Anglo American for 6 years as part of their global nickel generation team. Gary joined Québec Nickel in February-2022 -- in-short, he picked Québec Nickel because he knows nickel and was attracted by the anomalous Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) occurrences and elephant-size potential at Ducros.

