Re: News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Roadway is now back open 

Sent: Sunday, December 3, 2023 6:03 PM
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 in the area of box number 476, near VT Route 15 in Cabot is down to one lane due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

