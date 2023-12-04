Re: News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov

US Route 2 in the area of box number 476, near VT Route 15 in Cabot is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.