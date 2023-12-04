Submit Release
Numetrica Earns Prestigious Recognition as a Wagepoint Top 100 Partner

The Ottawa-based firm supports local businesses with accounting services including bookkeeping, payroll, and more

OTTAWA, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numetrica, a leading accounting services firm based in Ottawa, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Wagepoint Top 100 Partners program. This exclusive recognition acknowledges Numetrica's exceptional contributions to Wagepoint's growth and its unwavering commitment to delivering seamless payroll solutions to small businesses across Canada.

Wagepoint, the leading provider of cloud-based payroll solutions for small businesses in Canada, offers a partner program designed to give accountants, bookkeepers, and other professionals the tools and resources they need to grow their businesses by referring clients to Wagepoint's easy-to-use payroll software.

Being named a Wagepoint Top 100 Partner is a testament to Numetrica's dedication to its clients and highlights the team’s expertise in navigating the ever-changing landscape of payroll technology. The firm consistently demonstrates:

- Exceptional client growth: Numetrica has successfully onboarded a significant number of new businesses to Wagepoint's platform, expanding their reach and empowering countless entrepreneurs with efficient payroll management.

- Unwavering client retention: Businesses referred by Numetrica experience outstanding service and support, leading to an impressive retention rate that speaks volumes about the firm's commitment to client satisfaction.

- Deep understanding of Wagepoint: The team at Numetrica possesses a profound understanding of Wagepoint's features and functionalities, enabling them to tailor solutions that perfectly meet the unique needs of each client.

- Active engagement with Wagepoint resources: Numetrica actively participates in training programs, events, and initiatives offered by Wagepoint, constantly seeking new ways to enhance their expertise and better serve their clients.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition and look forward to continuing our partnership with Wagepoint in empowering small businesses across Canada with efficient and reliable payroll solutions,” said Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, founder of Numetrica.

Numetrica stands as more than just an accounting firm; they are a pillar of support for local businesses in their community. From bookkeeping and payroll to the complexities of corporate and income taxes, Numetrica offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to navigate the financial landscape.

For more information, please visit https://www.numetricacity.ca/ottawa-accounting-services/payroll-services-ottawa.html.

About Numetrica
Numetrica, founded by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, is an Ottawa-based accounting services firm with a compelling origin story rooted in resilience and determination. Moe's journey from a taxi driver supporting himself through university to becoming a successful entrepreneur shapes Numetrica's ethos of contributing meaningfully to society. Inspired by superhero narratives, Numetrica transforms traditional accountant stereotypes, fostering a community of small business superheroes. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, including accounting, bookkeeping, corporate taxes, and more, Numetrica stands out with its personalized approach, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to long-term client relationships. Beyond accounting, Moe Tabesh advocates for small businesses, initiating a petition urging government representatives to consider loan forgiveness for those facing ongoing challenges due to the pandemic. Learn more at https://www.numetricacity.ca.

