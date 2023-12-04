beoble Initiates Beta Testing Phase for New Web3 Social Messaging Application
beoble is not just a messaging app; it's a revolution in how we connect and interact in the Web3 space, Our vision is to create a platform that is not only secure and user-friendly”SINGAPORE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beoble, a pioneering project in the Web3 domain, has announced the beta launch of its highly anticipated social messaging platform on December 2nd. This launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital communication within the decentralized web space.
Dubbed the "Messenger of Web3," beoble's innovative chat application, accessible through web browsers and supporting a variety of major wallets, ensures unparalleled security with end-to-end encryption. The platform's standout feature is its comprehensive integration toolkit for decentralized applications (DApps), which is set to cultivate a dynamic and interconnected ecosystem within the Web3 landscape.
"beoble is not just a messaging app; it's a revolution in how we connect and interact in the Web3 space," said Sungmin Cho, CEO of beoble. "Our vision is to create a platform that is not only secure and user-friendly but also one that seamlessly integrates social elements into the Web3 infrastructure, empowering users and developers alike."
With over 100,000 sign-ups for its beta version in the two weeks following its announcement, the global Web3 community has demonstrated overwhelming support for beoble.
The platform currently supports networks such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, with plans to expand its network compatibility to include Solana, Cosmos, Flow, Aptos, and Sui.
beoble's emphasis on a user-friendly UI/UX simplifies the Web3 experience, making it more accessible and engaging. The ongoing beta test, commencing from December 2nd, plays a critical role in gathering user feedback to enhance the platform's features and usability.
Under the leadership of CEO Sungmin Cho, beoble has rapidly emerged as a key player in the Web3 communication sector. The recent $2 million pre-seed funding round, backed by industry heavyweights like DCG, HashKey, GBV, and Samsung Next, and its strategic partnerships, including with Pudgy Penguin Asia, underscore its growing market influence. A public launch is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.
About beoble
Founded in Singapore in 2021 by Chanhyeok Yim, Jungwoo Yun, and CEO Sungmin Cho, beoble is a pioneering Web3 social messenger platform. Recognized as a promising startup in the Web3 incubation program hosted by Klaytn in April 2022, the company has since been at the forefront of innovation in enabling wallet-to-wallet communication and community ecosystem development. beoble's emergence as a leader in the Web3 communication space signals a paradigm shift in how digital interactions are conceived and realized in the burgeoning world of decentralized technology.
