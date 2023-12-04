New Tools 2 Succeed e-Learning Subscriptions & Renewals will End 12-30-2024

Tools 2 Succeed Logo

The sooner that a subscription is purchased, the longer the user will have to complete courses.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed offers online e-Learning courses for HRCI and SHRM recertification credit, leadership and employee development, and sexual harassment prevention. Each new course registration from now through 2024 will be valid through December 30, 2024, so the sooner that a subscription is purchased, the longer that a user will have to complete the courses.

HRCI and SHRM each require 60 recertification credits (hours) every 3 years for their certification holders. Tools 2 Succeed courses can be used to fulfill both of these requirements. Each HR Recertification Credit package for new clients includes 105 credits - 60 HRCI HR/General, 15 HRCI Business, 15 HRCI Global, and 15 HRCI California credits to cover each certification. Each of these courses are also approved for SHRM recertification credit. SHRM does not require specific credits for their certifications as long as the courses are HR-related as these courses are. Each renewal package for previous clients includes an additional 90 credits. Clients can always return to Tools 2 Succeed for a subsequent recertification cycle.

The Leadership Development courses include approximately 200 hours of training on topics ranging from time management to accountability to cyber security.

Sexual Harassment Prevention courses meet State of California requirements for both supervisors and staff.