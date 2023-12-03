PM meets Danish, UK energy groups’ representatives on COP28 sidelines

VIETNAM, December 3 - DUBAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met representatives from the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) and the Enteprize Energy Group (EE) – two of the leading energy groups of Denmark and the UK respectively - in Dubai on December 3, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Associate Partner at CIP Robert Helms and EE Chairman Ian Hatton informed the Vietnamese Prime Minister of their offshore wind power and renewable energy projects, calling on the Government of Việt Nam to direct agencies and localities to cooperate to promote their investment projects in Việt Nam.

They also proposed some projects with cooperation potential, saying that the groups are willing to support Việt Nam to implement the resource-mobilising plan in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and the country’s plan on net-zero emission by 2050.

PM Chính spoke highly of the groups' effective business activities, including offshore wind power development projects in Việt Nam.

He said CIP and EE have experience and capacity in the field of renewable energy, especially offshore wind power and new energy, which is very suitable for Việt Nam's policies and development potential.

Chinh said that since COP26, Việt Nam has comprehensively implemented measures to implement its commitments, adding that in the coming time, Việt Nam will focus on promoting the completion of strategic infrastructure, green energy transition, renewable energy, and digital transformation towards realising the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and developing a green, sustainable economy.

He asked the energy groups to coordinate closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to effectively implement their projects in Việt Nam.

He said he hopes that the two groups will continue to share experiences and support Việt Nam in training human resources, improving mechanisms and policies, management capacity, research, and technology application to promote the development of renewable energy and energy transition.

Việt Nam is committed to creating favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and CIP and EE in particular for long-term business in Việt Nam, PM Chính said. — VNS