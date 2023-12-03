Hà Nội’s CPI rises 4.72% in 11 months

VIETNAM, December 3 -

HÀ NỘI — The capital city's consumer price index (CPI) in the first 11 months of 2023 surged 4.72 per cent year on year, the municipal Statistics Department has reported.

The average CPI in the first 11 months expanded by 1.8 per cent year-on-year, the department said.

According to the department, nine of the 11 groups of goods and services saw price hikes in the January-November period, including beverage and tobacco, up 3.43 per cent; education 3.34 per cent; restaurant and catering services 3.16 per cent; apparel, headwear, and footwear 1.7 per cent and construction materials 1.65 per cent.

Others were culture, entertainment, and tourism 1.2 per cent; housing, equipment, and home appliances 0.87 per cent, and medicine and health services 0.34 per cent.

In the period, prices declined in two categories – transportation down 2.06 per cent; and postal and telecommunications services down 0.69 per cent.

In November alone, the city's CPI rose 0.07 per cent from the previous month and increased 4.16 per cent as compared to the figure in the same period last year, the department noted.

An adjustment to petrol prices brought a 0.06 per cent decrease in the transport group compared to the previous month and the postal and telecoms services group declined by 0.05 per cent.

At the same time, housing, electricity, water, and construction materials group fell by 0.18 per cent month-on-month due to lower prices of electricity and kerosene.

The Statistics Office also said that the gold price went up 3.88 per cent, while the price of the US dollar rose 0.09 per cent as compared to October.

The city has introduced numerous programmes to bolster tourism development and stimulate consumption in order to contribute to the capital city’s socio-economic development. — VNS