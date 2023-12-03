Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,055 in the last 365 days.

Hà Nội’s CPI rises 4.72% in 11 months

VIETNAM, December 3 -  

HÀ NỘI  The capital city's consumer price index (CPI) in the first 11 months of 2023 surged 4.72 per cent year on year, the municipal Statistics Department has reported.

The average CPI in the first 11 months expanded by 1.8 per cent year-on-year, the department said. 

According to the department, nine of the 11 groups of goods and services saw price hikes in the January-November period, including beverage and tobacco, up 3.43 per cent; education 3.34 per cent; restaurant and catering services 3.16 per cent; apparel, headwear, and footwear 1.7 per cent and construction materials 1.65 per cent.

Others were culture, entertainment, and tourism 1.2 per cent; housing, equipment, and home appliances 0.87 per cent, and medicine and health services 0.34 per cent. 

In the period, prices declined in two categories – transportation down 2.06 per cent; and postal and telecommunications services down 0.69 per cent.

In November alone, the city's CPI rose 0.07 per cent from the previous month and increased 4.16 per cent as compared to the figure in the same period last year, the department noted. 

An adjustment to petrol prices brought a 0.06 per cent decrease in the transport group compared to the previous month and the postal and telecoms services group declined by 0.05 per cent. 

At the same time, housing, electricity, water, and construction materials group fell by 0.18 per cent month-on-month due to lower prices of electricity and kerosene.

The Statistics Office also said that the gold price went up 3.88 per cent, while the price of the US dollar rose 0.09 per cent as compared to October.

The city has introduced numerous programmes to bolster tourism development and stimulate consumption in order to contribute to the capital city’s socio-economic development. — VNS

You just read:

Hà Nội’s CPI rises 4.72% in 11 months

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more