EnigmaFund Venture Capital opens participation in Aether Games Seed and Strategic token rounds to angel investors
Premiere Web3 gameFi startup Aether Games, exclusive developer to a $1BN fantasy franchise, launches at Excelsior by EnigmaFund Venture Capital.
GameFi projects like Aether Games represent the next wave of startups in Web3 that focus on mass onboarding of new users into crypto. Account abstraction, focus on gameplay and value are at the fore.”LISBON, LISBOA, PORTUGAL, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior, a platform recently launched by EnigmaFund, a leader in Web3 and crypto-focused venture capital, is offering sophisticated investors unique early-stage opportunities in highly vetted companies before their public listings.
— Enigma, GP and Founder at EnigmaFund
Early stage crypto enthusiasts can now participate in the seed and strategic funding rounds of Aether Games, an emerging gameFi startup. This initiative forms a part of EnigmaFund's strategic investment and advisory role in Aether Games, where they serve to support company initiatives.
This collaboration represents a significant milestone for EnigmaFund in its commitment to supporting gameFi and Web3 startups and the wider crypto economy.
Aether Games has recently secured an exclusive partnership to produce online games for a major billion dollar fantasy series franchise, promising a novel blend of storytelling and interactive gaming enhanced by crypto tokenomics and utilities. This partnership is expected to transform the gaming experience, bringing a rich fantasy universe to life.
Aether Games has already launched a successful beta version of its game, and its partnership with EnigmaFund is seen as a strategic and innovative move. EnigmaFund's involvement on Aether Games' advisory board includes focusing on go-to-market strategies, preparation for their upcoming token generation event, and enhancing tokenomics in collaboration with CoinCraft.
About EnigmaFund Venture Capital and Excelsior
Excelsior enables investors to access EnigmaFund's Web3 and crypto investment opportunities at early venture capital entry points. EnigmaFund, with its distinctive investment approach, devotes a significant portion of its funds to actively advising the companies it invests in. Through Excelsior, investors gain access to early-stage, cutting-edge startups and their unique investment opportunities, well ahead of retail offerings.
