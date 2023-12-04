Labeled “Incapable,” Woman with Down Syndrome Proves Naysayers Wrong

Teresa Heartchild in 2023 with her book, which tells how she lost—and regained—her freedom. Teresa Heartchild celebrates at her art exhibition in 2018 Franke James and Teresa Heartchild on the Terry Fox Run in 2012. One year before Teresa was put into the nursing home.

Two sisters challenge the system of “forced care” and stand up for the right to be free

Teresa was wrongly labelled 'incapable' in 2013 and put in a nursing home. Most people don't get out alive—let alone become human rights champions.” — Franke James