Flower Turbines Featured in Webinar
Flower Turbines will be the first speaker in an event introducing founders on Startengine equity crowdfundingLUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flower Turbines CEO, Dr. Daniel Farb, will be speaking at a Meet the Founders online event for Startengine equity crowdfunding companies. The webinar is December 6 at 12 p.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific.
Registration for the event is at https://streamyard.com/watch/8tHQBesNQYiC
The webinar provides exclusive insights into the motivations and history of four entrepreneurs and enterprises with a presentation and questions and answers. Flower Turbines is scheduled to appear first in the session.
Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Foundation Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
