“Se Busca Información” criminal target arrested

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector has confirmed the apprehension of one of the current wanted “Se Busca Información” targets as result of information provided to the “Se Busca Información” tip-line. All the individual targets listed as part of the “Se Busca Información” campaign are wanted for various crimes ranging from human smuggling, narcotics, weapons trafficking and murder.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, which means to look for information in English, identifies ten individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations, wanted for crimes by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

On Nov. 27, the Agencia Estatal de Investigaciones (AEI) - Chihuahua State Investigations Agency, received an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of target “EP8”, a 33-year-old Mexican national with an alias of “El Barbas”. Based on the information provided, Venegas was intercepted by AEI in Ciudad Aldama, Chihuahua and was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Venegas was in possession of 6.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine with and active warrant for aggravated extortion. Since his arrest, additional charges have been added and now faces charges for homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and possession/distribution of narcotics.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, is a bi-national initiative between the United States and Mexico that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about wanted criminals with the goal of disrupting and displacing members of criminal organization that presents threats to the community on both sides of the border. People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 1-800-635-2509 or 915-314-8194.

The public may also convey their information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24-hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.

“This arrest with information from citizens from both sides of our border community demonstrate a great partnership between the United States and Mexico. The bi-national law enforcement cooperation as part of the “Se Busca” campaign is a commitment to pursue a safer and more secure border region,” said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “I am truly grateful for the partnership with have with the government of Mexico and officials from the state of Chihuahua. We will continue to work with our border community counterparts to bring these wanted criminals to justice.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.