3 December International Day of Persons with Disabilities Message from EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç released a statement on the occasion of 3 December – International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Prof. Dr. Kılıç’s statement reads as follows:

“In 1992, United Nations attributed 3rd of December as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the aim of understanding the perceptions of people with disabilities and their struggles in order to create public consciousness and awareness.

Unfortunately, the studies on the life quality of these individuals are insufficient in our country. People with disabilities face many difficulties and cannot adapt to life due to the present conditions. This is an issue that we should all focus on and provide solutions for the problems. Of course, it is important to create awareness on the 3rd of December for these members of our society. However, we need to work every day to improve the quality of life of individuals with disabilities and to eliminate their problems and existing inequalities.

EMU, as an institution that closely follows the latest developments all around the world, had done numerous work in order to obtain a more disabled-friendly campus during the previous administrations’ service periods. Moreover, EMU organized many seminars, events, workshops with the aim of creating public awareness and educating the community on such topics. As a state university, it is one of our duties to lead the society and show the right path on such important topics like this one. We started to create the necessary infrastructure a long time ago to create an environment where persons with disabilities can easily access every point on our campus by eliminating their obstacles.

Moving our university forward is among our most important goals. In previous administration periods, the disabled-friendly campus project had been brought to a certain point. I would like to emphasize that since the day we took office, my team and I identified our university’s deficiencies in this regard and we will continue to carry out projects to eliminate such deficiencies and improve our campus with all our units and resources. Once again, I would like to express that Eastern Mediterranean University will continue to work to make the lives of our people with disabilities easier, and I wish for an obstacle-free future.”