Readout of Vice President Harris’s Meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

DECEMBER 2, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The Vice President thanked President Sisi for his efforts in securing a deal between Israel and Hamas that provided an extended pause in the fighting and which resulted in the release of more than 100 hostages, including Americans, while substantially increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, before the pause was violated by Hamas.

The Vice President also thanked President Sisi for his work to help evacuate American citizens from Gaza. She emphasized that the United States would remain committed to relentlessly pursuing the release of all the hostages in close cooperation with regional partners and expressed continued support for extended pauses in the fighting to get hostages out and aid in.

The Vice President reiterated that under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza. The Vice President discussed U.S. ideas for post-conflict planning in Gaza including efforts on reconstruction, security, and governance. She emphasized that these efforts can only succeed if they are pursued in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and have significant support from the international community and the countries of the region. The Vice President made clear that Hamas cannot control Gaza, which is untenable for Israel’s security, the well-being of the Palestinian people, and regional security.

