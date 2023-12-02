【Dazzling Wonderland】 Light up Macao 2023 grandly begins and dazzles on festivities into the New Year

MACAU, December 2 - Unveiled by the opening ceremony at the Leisure Area of Waterfront Duet this evening (2 December), “Light up Macao 2023” comes into the limelight to take residents and visitors onto a dazzling journey in the wonderland across the city. Spanning almost three months and into the New Year, the iconic event is set to enrich the choice of nighttime entertainment and invigorate the community economy.

Illuminate Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane at night

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her speech that themed as the “Dazzling Wonderland”, the extravaganza presents a variety of light installations, interactive installations and mapping shows through integration across “tourism +” at 34 locations in seven districts on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, mesmerizing spectators in a dazzling wonderland. Starting next week, flash shows will take place in the Northern District at 8:30 p.m. each Saturday. She hopes that lighting up the districts under different subthemes will bring out their unique colors, enliven the districts and the nighttime community economy with greater flows of people.

Light up communities through integration across “tourism +”

“Light up Macao 2023” is staged from 2 December 2023 to 25 February 2024 and spans across a series of major festivities including the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Winter Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Renri and Chinese Lantern Festival. Themed as the “Dazzling Wonderland”, the event consists of seven subthemes as follows: “Blooming Splendor” at Central District, “Light Up! Porto-A-Ma” at Praia do Manduco District, “Dancing Butterflies and Blooming Wonders” at Nam Van District, “Travel Around the Universe” at NAPE, “Joyful Journey” at Northern District, “Fantasy Fairyland” in Taipa and “Coloane Ambassadors” in Coloane. The event is a public-private collaboration that combines art with technology, unique architecture, history, culture and creativity. Deepening the integration across “tourism +”, “Light up Macao 2023” will enhance the appeal of communities and economic vitality, with the hope to create economic benefits for community businesses.

Check in at signature installations

The light arts are created in exquisite designs with splendid signature installations in various districts. There are “Blooming Flowers” at Ponte No. 16 in Central District, “Ring of Wishes” at the square of Barra Public Transport Interchange in Praia do Manduco District, “Wishful Butterfly Sphere” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN in Nam Van District, “Dreamy Carousel” at the front square of Macao Science Centre at NAPE, “Joyful Spaceship” at Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental in Northern District, “Musical Ferris Wheel” at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway in Taipa, and T-BOY Adventurer at Rua dos Navegantes in Coloane. There are many light and interactive installations in different districts for residents and visitors to enjoy, take pictures and check in on social media. The installations are on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night during the event.

Mapping shows on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane

Projection mapping shows take place at the front square of Macao Science Center, Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio Taipa) and the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane. The projection teams are from Macao and the two UNESCO Creative Cities of Design – Seoul, Korea and Wuhan, China. Their participation manifests the glamour of creative cities’ collaboration across fields in Macao and contributes to the concerted development of “tourism + culture and creativity”.

The mapping shows at the front square of Macao Science Center and Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa are scheduled every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night throughout the event. Each mapping show spans about eight minutes.

The mapping show at the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane takes place every 15 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from 2 to 30 December 2023 (except on 24 and 31 December, owing to church events), as well as between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from 1 January 2024 to 25 February 2024. The mapping show spans about eight minutes.

Check in on social media to obtain gifts and enter lucky draw

Spectators can take photos on-site to share with the hashtag #lightupmacao2023 or #ilumninarmacau2023 on social media in exchange for a gift at any of the information stations after garnering 20 likes. They can also obtain postcards for free and collect stamps at the information stations in various districts. Each stamp is themed after the major installation of each corresponding district. Upon collecting all the stamps in seven districts, they can obtain a mobile phone holder as a gift and enter the grand lucky draw. Gifts are available while stocks last.

“Light up Macao 2023” features an online game named “Dazzling Hunt” on its website (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo). Participants can enter the grand lucky draw after completing the online game and questionnaire.

Interactive promotion on social media program

MGTO will present interactive games themed as “Light up Macao 2023” on its WeChat MiniProgram – MGTO’s Interactive Zone. Event information such as the themes, maps and program are available on the Interactive Zone. A series of interactive games will be successively launched on the Zone including “My Colorful Memories”, “Me and Macao, Dazzle Together” and “Portal to Dazzling Colors”. Through fun interactive ways, users are drawn to deeper engagement online and offline, while learning more about the fascinating program of “Light up Macao 2023”, thereby enhancing the participation of residents and visitors.

Outreach activities fill the districts with life

During the event, MGTO supports community organizations to organize innovative outreach activities such as “Light up! F’art for U”, “Snowy Wonderland” and “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2023”. There are other concurrent events such as “Creative Camp Marketplace” and “Colourful Christmas Carnival Coloane Winter Craftsman Market” for residents and visitors to explore the unique “tourism +” elements in various local districts. Travel experiences are enriched, while greater flows of people are led into communities for sightseeing and spending.

Fruition of public-private partnerships

“Light up Macao 2023” is a collaborative project between different governmental entities in partnership with integrated resort enterprises with the aim to create a prestigious nighttime event and widen the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. The co-organizers include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau and Macao Science Center. The event partners include SJM Resorts, S.A., MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

The guests who attended the opening ceremony of Light up Macao 2023 include Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge, Acting Deputy Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Pong Kai Fu, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, Acting Head of Sports Facilities Management Department of Sports Bureau, Mok Chi Hang, Director of Maritime Museum of Marine and Water Bureau, Sit Kai Sin, Curator of Macao Science Center, Sio Hon Pan, Senior Vice President of Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A., Porcia Leung, Executive Director of Public Relations of MGM, Jessie Kuan, Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Clarence Chung, Director of Community Affairs of Sands China Ltd., Annie Lam, Vice President of Special Events of Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., Yolanda Lao, Executive Vice President – Public Relations of Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam, Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Arts of Macau University of Science and Technology, Zhang Zhi Qing, Assistant Programme Coordinator of Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University, Ho Sok Ieng, President of Macau Designers Association, Chao Sio Leong, President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, Wong Kin Chong, Chairman of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, Lei Cheok Kuan, Vice President of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao, Duarte Filipe de Pina, and Chairman of Travel Industry Council of Macau, Andy Wu, among others.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2023 (https://lum.macaotourism.gov.mo) and follow MGTO on WeChat (MGTOweixin).