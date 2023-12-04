AmericanWritingAwards.com Announces the Winners in the 2023 American Writing Awards

CONGRATULATIONS 2023 WINNERS AND FINALISTS. NEW SEALS FOR 2024!

Honoring Literary Excellence--Congratulations to all the 2023 Winners, Finalists, and Books of the Year!

UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration of literary excellence, Deborah Hufford's "Blood to Rubies" has been named the 2023 Book of the Year in FICTION, while the distinguished title in NON-FICTION goes to "Letters to My Son in Prison." These accolades were conferred as part of the renowned American Writing Awards, an international writing competition that prides itself on providing a level playing field for authors across diverse publishing backgrounds. The American Writing Awards, recognized for its inclusivity, welcomes submissions from small presses, academic presses, micro presses, self-publishers, and even authors associated with major publishing houses. A panel of esteemed judges, known for their discerning taste and literary expertise, meticulously selects Winners and Finalists across an array of categories.

The fall season also witnessed the announcement of the Sports Book of the Year, with Teresa Strasser's "Making it Home" claiming the top prize.

The American Writing Awards’ team had this to say about the 2023 competition.

"Our fall award season features two exceptional competitions. Among them, the AWAs are rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after literary contests in the country. This popularity is attributed to its level of recognition, excellent value for participants, and the consistently high quality of entered books. The competition is fierce. This year saw a record number of entries, and we anticipate an even more significant turnout next year. We thoroughly enjoy reading your books! We extend our heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to all the Winners, Finalists, and authors who decided to enter."

*FOR FULL RESULTS OF THE 2023 AWAs AND THE FALL AWARD SEASON FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW*

https://americanwritingawards.com/american-writing-awards

*TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEIR BOOK REVIEW SERVICE BY FOLLOWING THE LINK BELOW*

https://americanwritingawards.com/book-review-service

*FOR SUBMISSIONS FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW*

https://americanwritingawards.com/submissions