ProGreen's High-Quality Synthetic Turf: A Realistic and Durable Choice
ProGreen manufactures and installs its own product, offering artificial grass that closely resembles natural lawns while ensuring minimal upkeep.
Our priority is offering quality synthetic turf products that cater to various needs while maintaining a natural look.”DANIEL ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProGreen Synthetic Grass continues to provide high-quality artificial turf Denver to Orlando, as well as worldwide. The company, founded in 1987, focuses on realistic aesthetics, durability, and user-friendly maintenance. For over thirty years, ProGreen has manufactured and installed their own product, offering artificial grass that closely resembles natural lawns while ensuring minimal upkeep.
— Justin Reddy, CEO
CEO Justin Reddy stated, "We aim to provide homeowners with aesthetically pleasing and low-maintenance alternatives. Our priority is offering quality synthetic turf products that cater to various needs while maintaining a natural look."
ProGreen's landscape artificial turf line features their exclusive Supersoft™ fiber technology. This innovation enhances the softness of the grass blades without compromising their strength, guaranteeing a vibrant and lifelike lawn throughout the year. Whether for low-traffic or high-traffic areas, ProGreen provides tailored solutions for a hassle-free lawn experience.
ProGreen's inception was rooted in a passion for golf and has expanded to serve multiple applications, including lawns, pet areas, putting greens, playgrounds, and pool surroundings. Despite its growth, the company remains committed to its founding principles, consistently setting industry standards for quality and innovation.
Distinguishing itself from competitors, ProGreen manufactures 100% of its products within North American facilities. It’s ISO 9001-certified manufacturing sites located in Dadeville, Alabama, and Chatsworth, Georgia ensure the company maintains meticulous control over the production process, from yarn extrusion to tufting and coating, ensuring high-quality artificial turf products.
CEO Justin Reddy emphasized, "Our commitment to quality assurance and superior materials allows us to offer premium synthetic grass products globally. We take pride in our comprehensive approach, managing everything from raw materials to installation, distinguishing us as an industry leader."
ProGreen's dedication to innovation, combined with its extensive dealer network, positions the company as a preferred choice for homeowners seeking realistic, durable, and low-maintenance artificial turf in Orlando, Dallas, Boston and even Montreal.
For further details about ProGreen’s innovative artificial turf solutions, please visit their website.
Jacqueline Sorrels
ProGreen Synthetic Turf
+1 843-936-6023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other