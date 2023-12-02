Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Narcotics/Regulated drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008854

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2023 at 0029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet Rd, Barnet, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI / Possession of Narcotics & Regulated drugs

 

ACCUSED: Randi Perry                                     

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/02/2023 at approximately 0029 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers checked on a suspicious vehicle that was reported by a passerby on Barnet Rd in Barnet, VT. Troopers observed the operator of this vehicle to be unconscious, and the vehicle was still in Drive at the edge of a downhill road at an intersection. Troopers safely removed the operator from the vehicle without collision. The operator, Randi Perry, displayed signs of impairment and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs after sobriety tests. Further investigation showed that Perry was also in possession of drugs. Perry was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Included.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

