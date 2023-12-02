St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Narcotics/Regulated drugs
CASE#: 23A4008854
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2023 at 0029 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet Rd, Barnet, VT.
VIOLATION: DUI / Possession of Narcotics & Regulated drugs
ACCUSED: Randi Perry
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/02/2023 at approximately 0029 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers checked on a suspicious vehicle that was reported by a passerby on Barnet Rd in Barnet, VT. Troopers observed the operator of this vehicle to be unconscious, and the vehicle was still in Drive at the edge of a downhill road at an intersection. Troopers safely removed the operator from the vehicle without collision. The operator, Randi Perry, displayed signs of impairment and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI-Drugs after sobriety tests. Further investigation showed that Perry was also in possession of drugs. Perry was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing prior to release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: Included.
