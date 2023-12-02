FPT Software and RWE strengthen European Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, December 2 - HÀ NỘI Global technology service provider FPT Software and one of Germany's leading energy companies RWE recently celebrated 10 years of strategic partnership.

Building upon this foundation, FPT Software aims to further support RWE’s goals with expanded offerings to other RWE business units and diversified offshore delivery locations from Việt Nam.

The partnership includes services delivery from FPT Software’s strategic offerings, namely Cloud and Data, Cybersecurity, Sharepoint Migration and Support, Application Managed Services, and most notably, SAP which FPT Software became the strategic partner of RWE last year.

Both companies started implementing Managed Services in SAP – an adaptive and scalable model that allows FPT Software to be the single preferred partner that provides continuous support services to operations of RWE last year.

The collaboration also allows RWE to leverage FPT Software’s diversified “Best-Shore” delivery models, using both nearshore and offshore workforce to boost efficiency while optimising cost and human resources.

With an extensive investment and growth strategy, RWE will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030.

RWE is investing more than 50 billion euros gross for this purpose in this decade. The company is looking for a reliable strategic partner who can help with the extended workforce, digital transformation, and innovation.

The 10-year partnership anniversary celebration was hosted during RWE executive visit to FPT’s headquarters in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, FPT Software Chairwoman Chu Thị Thanh Hà said: "We are delighted to celebrate 10 years of an excellent partnership with RWE. The world is undergoing remarkable changes to push for a more sustainable future for everyone, and FPT is committed to doing our best to accompany RWE as a global leader in energy transformation, by reinforcing our talent workforce, diversifying delivery models, and integrating the latest in technology in our services and solutions.”

“FPT Software is an important partner that has already contributed to great results in key areas such as cloudification, SAP, data platforms, and cyber security. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership,” said Edgar Aschenbrenner, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of RWE AG.

“Digitalisation is very important for an energy company as we want to optimise the operations of our fleet,” the CIO RWE AG told Việt Nam News.

“We want to optimise the way we run the renewable technologies. And FPT has helped us to build the necessary IT platforms for those digitised processes,” he added, “FPT also played a key role in our cloudification effort, which means we are moving into the data centre, our strategy is clearly announced of AWS and Microsoft.” VNS