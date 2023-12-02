Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,117 in the last 365 days.

Vietjet launches Shanghai-HCM City route

VIETNAM, December 2 -  

SHANGHAI — Vietjet has inaugurated a new route connecting Shanghai with HCM City, facilitating convenient and easy travel needs of both residents and tourists.

The route operates with seven round-trips per week, with a flight time of just over four hours per leg, according to Vietjet. 

"With the new routes, flyers can easily travel to Shanghai, China’s most populous city and one of the four centrally administered municipalities of the second-largest economy in the world," the airline said in a statement. 

"The connectivity between HCM City and Shanghai, the city ranked fifth in terms of billionaire number worldwide, will open up more opportunities for the development of high-end products, services, trade connections, and investment attraction," it said. 

Meanwhile, HCM City, home to nearly nine million people, is Việt Nam’s and Southeast Asia’s prominent economic, cultural and tourist centre. It boasts unique cultural features, a vibrant modern lifestyle, while offering seamless connectivity to a plethora of destinations within Việt Nam and internationally.

Vietjet said it has painted the vibrant HCM City tourism symbol on our aircraft with a message about a friendly, hospitable city that welcomes tourists around the world, the aircraft has operated on all domestic and international routes of the airline.

Vietjet has operated services between Việt Nam and China since 2014 with the first routes facilitating travel for Chinese visitors to popular tourist destinations in Việt Nam, including Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, and Phú Quốc. — VNS

You just read:

Vietjet launches Shanghai-HCM City route

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more