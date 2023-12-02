Vietjet launches Shanghai-HCM City route

VIETNAM, December 2 -

SHANGHAI — Vietjet has inaugurated a new route connecting Shanghai with HCM City, facilitating convenient and easy travel needs of both residents and tourists.

The route operates with seven round-trips per week, with a flight time of just over four hours per leg, according to Vietjet.

"With the new routes, flyers can easily travel to Shanghai, China’s most populous city and one of the four centrally administered municipalities of the second-largest economy in the world," the airline said in a statement.

"The connectivity between HCM City and Shanghai, the city ranked fifth in terms of billionaire number worldwide, will open up more opportunities for the development of high-end products, services, trade connections, and investment attraction," it said.

Meanwhile, HCM City, home to nearly nine million people, is Việt Nam’s and Southeast Asia’s prominent economic, cultural and tourist centre. It boasts unique cultural features, a vibrant modern lifestyle, while offering seamless connectivity to a plethora of destinations within Việt Nam and internationally.

Vietjet said it has painted the vibrant HCM City tourism symbol on our aircraft with a message about a friendly, hospitable city that welcomes tourists around the world, the aircraft has operated on all domestic and international routes of the airline.

Vietjet has operated services between Việt Nam and China since 2014 with the first routes facilitating travel for Chinese visitors to popular tourist destinations in Việt Nam, including Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, and Phú Quốc. — VNS